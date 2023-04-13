Home Sports Chengdu bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games?Official Response: Neither Admitted nor Denied–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
On April 12, some media said that Chengdu would bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, and provided the emblem and venue design.

According to reports, the bid emblem for the 2036 Chengdu Olympic Games was designed by Kenya Hara, an international graphic design master of the Mesozoic era in Japan (who once designed Xiaomi’s new LOGO). “.

Tianfu International Olympic Sports Center will be the main venue of the Olympic Games in the future. It is designed by Zaha Hadid Architects. The exterior facade is wrapped with bamboo and wood, and its shape is like a palace of the Shuhan Dynasty.

In this regard, many netizens questioned that it was hype, but some netizens believed that Chengdu is very suitable for hosting the Olympic Games.

According to relevant staff of the Chengdu Sports Bureau, it is not clear whether Chengdu has any plans to apply for the 2036 Olympic Games.

The staff of the Sichuan Provincial Sports Bureau said,Regarding Chengdu’s plan to apply for the 2036 Olympic Games, “all information is subject to the information published on the official website, and if it is not published on the official website, it is not.”

It is worth mentioning that Sichuan officials mentioned in a document in 2020 that they will jointly bid for the Olympic Games with other places.

The 2024, 2028, and 2032 Summer Olympics will be held in Paris, France, Los Angeles, and Brisbane, Australia.

Do you think Chengdu is suitable to bid for the 2036 Olympic Games?

