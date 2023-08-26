Chengdu Citizens Honored for Their Dedication to the Universiade

Title: Chengdu Citizens Honored for their Contributions to the Universiade

Date: August 26, 2022

Author: Huang Zhiling

Chengdu, China – The “Universiade has me, thank you for having you” salute event was held yesterday evening at the Chengdu Radio and Television Station. Over 300 participants, including staff representatives, volunteers, citizens, and various members of the community, gathered to commemorate their contributions to the successful hosting of the Chengdu Universiade.

The event showcased the journey of the Universiade’s preparation and execution through a heartfelt “thank you letter”. It highlighted the efforts of volunteers, frontline workers, traffic police, sanitation workers, medical staff, and many other individuals who dedicated their time and skills to make the Universiade an unforgettable experience. Their collective work was summed up in the phrase, “Thank you for the Universiade, and thank you for Chengdu”.

Representing the grassroots workers, Song Ran, leader of the Second Service Squadron of the Eighth Branch of Chengdu Traffic Management Bureau, took the stage and shared his story. He expressed gratitude for the collaboration and support received from the general public and friends, which resulted in safe and organized traffic during the Universiade. Song attributed the success to the collective efforts of all citizens and acknowledged the civil qualities displayed by the people of Chengdu.

The event also highlighted the dedication of individuals such as Yang Jianqiong, a sanitation worker responsible for cleaning the Universiade Village and its surroundings. Despite the scorching heat, Yang works for 15 hours a day, collecting nearly 200 bags of garbage. Her commitment to keeping the city clean and presentable throughout the Universiade was recognized with a cup of mung bean soup from her son at the event.

Additionally, the event celebrated individuals like Kang Xinmeng, a dancer who played the role of “Rong Bao” during the opening ceremony, and Dai Chi, a volunteer “Tennis Ball Boy”. They shared their proud moments and the dedication they put into their respective roles during the Universiade. The occasion also honored newlyweds Hou Senhao and Niu Qingyun, who sacrificed their wedding plans to dedicate themselves to the success of the Universiade.

The event highlighted the extraordinary story of Wu Qiong, famously known as the “Chengdu dragging sister”. Wu provided exclusive car services to the South Korean and Colombian delegations during the Universiade. Her self-taught English skills and exceptional service have made her a symbol of Chengdu’s warmth and hospitality. Refusing a generous tip from the foreign delegations, Wu emphasized that she and her team aimed to uphold strict discipline and ensure transportation security.

Another remarkable individual recognized at the event was 83-year-old grandmother Huang Meiying. As one of the first citizen promotion ambassadors for the Universiade, she formed a “shared joy sharing service team”. Huang organized community sports activities and embraced the Universiade spirit with enthusiasm. Although she regrets not being able to participate as a volunteer in the youth, she has become a role model for active involvement in the community.

The stories shared during the event showcased the dedication and commitment of ordinary Chengdu citizens towards making the Universiade a resounding success. These individuals represented the welcoming spirit of Chengdu and displayed the city’s motto of “guests come from afar”.

As the event concluded, volunteer representatives, citizen representatives, and participants from various industries shared their personal experiences and recited a situational poem titled “The Universiade has me, the Universiade has us”. The tribute paid homage to the collective hard work, expressing heartfelt gratitude and high respect to all the citizens for their selfless dedication.

Chengdu truly embraced the Universiade, and its citizens demonstrated an unwavering commitment to making the event a memorable experience for athletes, visitors, and the world.

