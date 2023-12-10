Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup China Team Defeats Germany Team for Seventh Consecutive Victory

The Chinese Team Claims Victory in ITTF Mixed Team World Cup

The Chinese team continues its dominant performance in the 2023 Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup, defeating the German team and securing their seventh consecutive victory. In a match that saw the Chinese team triumph with a score of 8:1, their superior play was evident throughout the competition.

The tournament marked the first time that the ITTF has organized a mixed team World Cup, utilizing a best-of-15 game format. With eight teams advancing to the second stage, the competition has proven to be fierce and exciting for table tennis fans around the world.

Despite the absence of well-known players from both teams, including Ocharov and Qiu Dang, the German team faced difficulties against the overall strength and coordination of the Chinese team. The mixed doubles match was particularly intense, with Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha of the Chinese team facing tough opposition. After a slow start, the Chinese pair quickly adjusted their strategy and secured victory in two consecutive games.

Following the mixed doubles victory, Wang Manyu and Ma Long continued the winning streak in the singles matches, delivering solid performances and easily defeating their opponents with scores of 3:0. Their remarkable display of skill and teamwork ultimately led to the Chinese team’s commanding 8:1 win.

In another exciting match, the Japanese team battled the South Korean team, with the competition remaining tense and evenly matched throughout. The South Korean team emerged victorious with a final score of 8:4, showcasing the high level of competition and skill on display at the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup.

The ongoing tournament has captivated fans with its thrilling matches and impressive performances, setting the stage for further exciting matchups in the coming days. As the Chinese team continues to demonstrate its dominance, table tennis enthusiasts eagerly await the next round of action at the Chengdu ITTF Mixed Team World Cup.

