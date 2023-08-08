Chengdu Universiade Gymnastics Event: Reflections and Victories of Famous Generals

Chengdu Universiade | Gymnast “Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea”: Famous generals share regrets and harvests

China News Agency, Chengdu – On the evening of August 5th, the gymnastics event of the Chengdu Universiade came to a close. The Chinese team emerged as the biggest winner, securing a total of 9 gold medals, 5 silvers, and 1 bronze. The competition was filled with star-studded athletes, including Tokyo Olympic champions and world champions.

In the men’s team final, the Chinese team triumphed over the Japanese team, securing the first gold medal in the gymnastics event of the Chengdu Universiade. The women’s team final saw Ou Yushan, Wei Xiaoyuan, Du Siyu, Zhang Jin, and Luo Huan clinching the championship with a score of 163.029 points. The Chinese team also dominated the men’s and women’s individual all-around finals, securing the top two spots.

However, the competition was not without its setbacks and regrets. Zhang Boheng and Hashimoto Daihui, dubbed the “twin stars” of men’s gymnastics in the Paris Olympic cycle, were set to have a thrilling duel. Unfortunately, Hashimoto suffered an injury in the men’s individual all-around final and had to withdraw from the competition, leaving the much-anticipated showdown incomplete.

Zhang Boheng expressed his disappointment on social media, sharing a photo with Hashimoto and stating, “Although the process is full of accidents and imperfections, I believe that all the imperfections encountered are for the next perfection.”

Amidst fierce competition, there were also displays of camaraderie and sportsmanship. Zou Jingyuan, the Tokyo Olympic parallel bars champion, expressed his hopes for Li Zhikai, an athlete from Chinese Taipei, to perform well and win his third pommel horse championship in the Universiade. Li Zhikai did not disappoint, winning the pommel horse championship and acknowledging Zou’s skills, stating, “He is a textbook player in the parallel bars. Congratulations to him for successfully completing it. I will always learn from him.”

The Japanese team’s first gold medal in gymnastics came unexpectedly, as Xuan Hemo, the third runner-up of the pommel horse in the Tokyo Olympics, clinched the top spot in the floor exercise. Despite ranking ninth in the qualifying rounds, Xuan took advantage of the withdrawal of Hashimoto and the mistakes of other players to secure the gold medal.

Reflecting on the competition, Zou Jingyuan emphasized the importance of handling mistakes in gymnastics. He revealed that while he achieved a high score, it was not his highest level of difficulty due to a small flaw in his connecting movement. Zou highlighted the importance of dealing with emergencies and emphasized that success and failure are part of the journey, urging athletes to handle challenges with resilience.

The gymnastics event at the Chengdu Universiade showcased the talent and determination of these young athletes. Despite the setbacks and regrets, they continue to strive for excellence, learning from each other and building a strong foundation for their future in the sport.

