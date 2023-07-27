Chengdu Universiade Kicks off Tonight with Over 10 Athletes from Our Province Ready to Compete

The 31st Summer Universiade, also known as the Chengdu Universiade, will officially open tonight in Chengdu, Sichuan Province. More than 10 athletes from Hebei Province will participate in various sports disciplines, including swimming, diving, archery, taekwondo, track and field, rhythmic gymnastics, and table tennis.

The Chengdu Universiade is a significant event for young athletes from all over the world, who have gathered in Chengdu to showcase their skills and passion. This is the third time that mainland China is hosting the Summer Universiade, with previous editions being held in Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011. These games have been instrumental in the growth and success of many renowned Chinese athletes such as Guo Jingjing, Niu Jianfeng, Wang Kenan, Wang Han, Pang Wei, and more.

The Chengdu Universiade presents an opportunity for young college athletes aged between 18 and 27 to participate and fulfill their dreams. Among the Chinese college athletes participating, 34 have previously competed in the Olympic Games, with four of them being Olympic champions. One such athlete is Li Bingjie, a swimmer from Hebei Province and a student at Shanghai Jiaotong University. At just 21 years old, she is already a leader in Chinese women’s middle and long-distance freestyle swimming. Li Bingjie has recently won two bronze medals at the Fukuoka Swimming World Championships and will be competing in multiple events at the Chengdu Universiade.

Other athletes from Hebei Province, such as Han Xu in basketball, He Zhuojia in table tennis, and Meng Mingkuan in taekwondo, will also participate in the Chengdu Universiade. These young talents are looking forward to showcasing their skills and contributing to the success of the Chinese college sports delegation.

The average age of athletes in the Chinese university sports delegation is 22.9 years old, with the majority participating in the Summer Universiade for the first time. For many athletes from Hebei Province, the Chengdu Universiade will be a crucial platform for them to gain experience and grow in their respective sports.

Li Huilin, a rhythmic gymnast, aims to push herself and break through her limits at the Chengdu Universiade. She believes that this competition is a valuable learning opportunity for her to improve her skills and achieve her dreams. Zhang Hongliang, Jiang Nan, Zhou Haowen, Somiya, and Zhang Rui, who excel in athletics and diving, also eagerly anticipate the chance to compete with world-class university athletes and represent their province on the global stage.

In addition to achieving athletic success, Chinese college athletes aspire to showcase the confident and optimistic image of Chinese youth in the new era. They hope to engage in cultural exchanges and friendly interactions with their international counterparts.

The Chengdu Universiade has already commenced with the archery competition. Zhou Jiayu from Hebei Institute of Physical Education achieved an outstanding result, ranking second in the Women’s Compound Bow Individual Qualification Tournament. Zhou Jiayu hopes to inspire more young people in her hometown to participate in archery through her performances and success.

The Chengdu Universiade symbolizes the spirit of youth, passion, and international camaraderie. It is an opportunity for young athletes to pursue their dreams and leave their mark on the world stage. As the games officially kick off tonight, we eagerly await the display of exceptional talent and competitive spirit from these outstanding athletes representing Hebei Province and the Chinese University Sports Delegation.

