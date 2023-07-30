Chengdu Universiade: Sprinkling Youthful Sweat and Chasing Dreams

Chengdu Universiade Kicks Off with First Gold Medal Awarded

Xinhua News Agency, Chengdu – The Chengdu Universiade commenced on July 29th with the announcement of its first gold medal and numerous thrilling competitions. The participants displayed their dedication, leaving behind an impressive display of their pursuit of dreams and their bravery on the field. This embodies the slogan of the Universiade, “Chengdu makes dreams come true.”

The men’s Nanquan competition of the Wushu event, held in Chengdu as part of the 31st Summer Universiade, saw Chinese player Cao Maoyuan clinch the championship with a score of 9.770. Cao’s victory marks the first gold medal of this Universiade, underscoring China‘s prowess in the sport.

The Universiade has brought together 6,500 university student athletes from 113 countries and regions. These athletes have endured rigorous training, faced formidable opponents, and competed fiercely for the top spot. The sweat and tears shed on the field are a testament to their perseverance. Chengdu has provided them with a platform to realize their dreams on a global scale.

Jaipnazarov Arslan, a swimmer from Turkmenistan, expressed his admiration for renowned athletes such as Larry Bird, Michael Johnson, and Liu Xiang, who have achieved tremendous success at the Universiade and subsequently in the international arena. Arslan sees these athletes as role models, inspiring generations of athletes to pursue excellence and surpass themselves. “I will aim to win the championship on the podium, train hard, prepare for the competition, and strive to make a breakthrough in Chengdu,” he stated.

The Universiade also showcases the cultural significance of college athletes worldwide, who are committed to the game with a strong competitive spirit and exemplary personal qualities. The sportsmanship demonstrated by these young athletes sets a remarkable example for their peers. In the men’s 60kg judo bronze medal competition concluded on the afternoon of July 29th, Uzbekistan’s Batiyorov Kameridin not only secured the victory with an impressive move but also demonstrated a commendable act of kindness. He helped his fallen opponent up and adhered to judo competition rules, which earned him warm applause from the audience.

Furthermore, Chengdu not only offers a platform for athletic competition but also nurtures exchange and friendship among college athletes. The athletes participating in the Universiade come from diverse backgrounds, yet they find common ground through the shared experience of the competition. The President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), Renault Eide, emphasized the importance of the Universiade in promoting cultural and educational exchanges. By learning from one another and growing together, university students from around the world can make the most of this platform.

Throughout the Chengdu Universiade, various cultural activities such as the FISU World Academic Conference and cultural exchange events for student-athletes have helped increase understanding and foster relationships among athletes from different countries and regions. French shooter Roman Zunino likened the Universiade to a miniature version of the Olympic Games, consolidating students from all over the world. Zunino expressed gratitude for the rare opportunity to learn from and progress together with athletes of diverse backgrounds.

The Chengdu Universiade has just begun, and it is expected that college athletes will continue to strive for their dreams and attain the glory they seek in Chengdu.

