Chengdu Universiade Tennis Women’s Doubles: Guo Hanyu and Jiang Xinyu Advance to the Quarter-Finals

Cover News Reporter Chen Ganlu Intern Chen Yidan Qin Zihan

On August 1, the Chinese team of Guo Hanyu and Jiang Xinyu secured their place in the quarter-finals of the tennis women’s doubles at the 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu. They defeated their South Korean opponents with a score of 2:0, showcasing their exceptional skills and teamwork.

Guo Hanyu, a seasoned tennis player who has previously won numerous singles and doubles competitions, expressed her determination to bring home the gold medal and bring glory to her country and university. Jiang Xinyu, who holds the dual identity of an athlete and the torchbearer of the Chengdu Universiade, emphasized the significance of this world event in her career, stating that it will undoubtedly be a memorable experience.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the second round of the tennis women’s doubles took place at the Sichuan Chuantou International Tennis Center, with a slight delay. After receiving a bye in the first round, Guo Hanyu and Jiang Xinyu faced off against the Korean players. They dominated the match, winning both sets with scores of 6-0 and 6-2, respectively.

The Chinese team showcased their seamless coordination from the outset, comfortably clinching the first set with a significant advantage. They took the lead with a score of 6-0, establishing their dominance in the game. In the second set, Guo Hanyu and Jiang Xinyu continued to display their strength, securing five consecutive rounds. Yet, the Korean players, unwilling to concede defeat, fought back towards the end of the set. They managed to snatch one game, capitalizing on their serve advantage. In the seventh game, Guo Hanyu’s team faced an inadvertent serve error, causing the set to become much closer with a score of 5-2.

The eighth inning witnessed a fierce competition between both sides. The score seesawed as the gap between them narrowed with each subsequent point. However, at a crucial moment when the score reached 40-40, Jiang Xinyu flawlessly returned the Korean player’s serve. The Korean player subsequently hit the ball out of bounds, leading to victory for the Chinese team, surpassing the hour mark to secure the win.

With their impressive victory, the Guo Hanyu team has successfully advanced to the quarter-finals. Their next opponents will be players from Slovakia. It is hoped that they will continue to exert their utmost efforts in the upcoming matches, aiming for an outstanding performance and ultimately, the gold medal.

