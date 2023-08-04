Chengdu Universiade: Youthful Demeanor Blooms in Chengdu

Chengdu, August 3rd – The halfway point of the Chengdu Universiade has brought forth a passionate collision of youth and dreams. On the field, young athletes fought hard, challenging and surpassing themselves, writing a wonderful chapter of bravery. Outside the field, young volunteers and staff made silent contributions, dedicating themselves to serving the Universiade.

The Chengdu Universiade has become a venue for college athletes to sweat and strive to be the best, but it is also a stage for them to showcase their demeanor and chase their dreams. Chinese athlete Cao Maoyuan punched like a strong wind, winning the first gold medal for the Chinese delegation in the Chengdu Universiade. Cao, from a small town in Sichuan, has dedicated more than 20 years of his life to martial arts, aiming to showcase the charm of Chinese martial arts to the world.

The swimming field saw world champions Zhang Yufei and Qin Haiyang shining brightly, but it was also a moment to recognize the talents of hearing-impaired swimmer Peng Huidi. Peng, a seven-time gold medalist in the National Paralympic Games, may not have advanced in the women’s 400m individual medley preliminaries, but she still completed a self-transcendence. The Universiade is a dream come true for her, a competition where she can compete with masters from around the world.

In the tennis court, the Colombian player Padilla demonstrated the excitement and charm of youth in an ups and downs game. She adjusted her state after making more than 10 double faults and managed to defeat her opponent, advancing in the competition.

The youthful energy and strength of young people have left a strong mark in the Universiade. Du Meiyu, a men’s compound bow player who is still in his senior year, alongside his teammates, won the first compound bow men’s team championship in the history of the Universiade for the Chinese archery team. Du believes that learning and archery are interconnected, both aiming at a goal and making efforts to achieve it.

Laughter and tears are a part of youth. Lin Yaxi, the champion of the women’s 25m pistol team, shed tears of joy upon receiving her gold medal on her birthday. Xia Yuyu, who won the women’s 10,000-meter gold medal, bid farewell to tears as it marked the end of her Universiade journey.

The success of the Chengdu Universiade is not only attributed to the hard work of the athletes but also to the dedication of the young volunteers and staff. Volunteers like Hou Shuai have dedicated their time and effort to make the Universiade a success. They understand the significance and value of practicing the spirit of volunteer service and showcasing the good looks of Chinese volunteers.

In the arena, staff members such as Yu Yuanfeng, the manager of the operation group at the volleyball stadium, and his colleagues, ensure that each game is presented perfectly. Outside the arena, transportation and public service guarantees provide essential support for the event’s smooth running.

The Chengdu Universiade has also been an opportunity for young people from all over the world to enhance understanding and deepen friendships. A Guqin special concert, “Da Yin Xi Sheng,” showcased the charm of Chinese music that has been passed down for thousands of years. The Universiade has become a grand gathering of youth, unity, and friendship.

As the Chengdu Universiade reaches its halfway point, it is evident that young people from around the world are interpreting their high-spirited fighting spirit and blooming their youthful demeanor in the beautiful city of Chengdu. Their dedication ensures that the noble cause of peace and development has hope, and mankind has a future filled with ideals and responsibilities.

