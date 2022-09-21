China News Service, Chengdu, September 20th. “All members of the operation team are on duty” and “all members of the competition team are on duty”… At 8:20 on the 20th, with all the team members in place, the 56th World Table Tennis in 2022 will be held. Team Championships (Finals) · Chengdu (hereinafter referred to as “Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships”) Organizing Committee’s full-element drill officially started.

The reporter learned from the Organizing Committee of the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships that this exercise is based on the standard requirements of the ITTF and the China Table Tennis Association. The principle of operation, able to practice as much as possible, as much as possible to be tested, and full participation of all staff” is divided into two parts to be carried out at the same time.

The reporter learned that the one-day drill covers check-in reception, certificate issuance, venue operation, closed-loop epidemic prevention, traffic scheduling, security inspection, audience service, technical officer service, information technology support, competition operation, media operation, TV broadcast, sports Exhibition, award ceremony, press release, doping control, volunteer service, venue catering service, check-out service and other subjects, and special emergency drills were held for some emergencies.

The relevant person in charge of the Organizing Committee introduced that through this exercise, the working departments of the Organizing Committee, the Chengdu High-tech Zone Management Committee, and the coordination and linkage mechanism between the competition and non-competition venues will be tested, and the epidemic prevention and control, command and dispatch of the competition will be carried out. , competition organization, venue operation, service guarantee, emergency response and other business work to test, refine and improve the core elements such as the work points during the competition, the operation mechanism process, and the preparation of venue materials to ensure the smooth holding of the competition.

In the preliminary preparations from September 13th to 19th, each participating unit will set up a special drill class according to the business focus, formulate a drill work plan, implement the personnel selection, service guarantee, material allocation and other matters required for the drill, and organize the development of the drill. Tabletop deduction or rehearsal to ensure that the preparations for each stage and link of the exercise are implemented.

The relevant person in charge of the organizing committee said that after this drill is successfully held, a full-element and full-process drill will be carried out before the competition. At the same time, key subjects such as the opening ceremony operation, TV broadcast, sports display, and event operation will be repeated repeatedly. Participation-related work departments, competition area committees, and venue centers will adhere to the problem orientation according to the implementation of the exercise, find out the problems existing in the preparatory work in this business area in time through the exercise, make solid rectifications, make up for the shortcomings of the work, and hold the competition for the main competition. Lay a solid foundation. (Reporter He Shaoqing)