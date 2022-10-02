Original title: Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team Tournament National Table Tennis Double Line Victory

Workers Daily—Zhu Yanan, reporter from Chinagong.com

On October 1st, Beijing time, the Chengdu World Table Tennis Championship entered the second match day of the group stage. The Chinese team also ushered in its debut. Both the men’s and women’s teams sent their entire main lineup to face their opponents. For the men’s team, Fan Zhendong, Ma Long, and Wang Chuqin defeated their respective opponents, thus defeating the Puerto Rico team with a big score of 3-0 and winning the first game; for the women’s team, Chen Meng, Sun Yingsha and Wang Manyu all defeated their opponents with a score of 3-0. , did not give the Canadian team any chance to easily and neatly take away the game victory.

Since the 2001 World Table Tennis Championships in Osaka, Japan, the Chinese men’s table tennis team has won the Sweisling Cup for nine consecutive sessions. The results of the women’s team are even more impressive. Since the 1976 World Table Tennis Championships in Kolkata, India, only two of the 22 World Table Tennis Championships have been defeated by others. Throughout the recent World Table Tennis Championships, especially in the group stage, the Chinese team rarely lost. In the 2018 World Table Tennis Championships in Sweden, the Chinese men’s team won all five group matches, defeated Austria 3-0 in the quarter-finals, defeated the host Sweden 3-0 in the semi-finals, and also achieved zero seal against the strong German team in the final. An unprecedented nine consecutive championships. For the women’s team, they also won five games in the group stage and advanced to the quarterfinals. In the knockout stage, the Chinese team defeated Austria and Hong Kong to advance to the final. In the final against the Japanese team, Liu Shiwen lost the first set because she was not used to Ito Mima’s style of play. Then Ding Ning and Zhu Yuling defeated their opponents respectively. At the critical moment, Liu Shiwen recovered in time and defeated Miyu Hirano 3-0, and the Chinese team reversed. Victory over Japan to win the Corbillon Cup for the 21st time.

This year’s World Table Tennis Championships, the Chinese team’s goal is to achieve “two-line defense.” As for the men’s team, the biggest opponents on the way to the championship are Germany and Japan, who won silver and bronze medals at last year’s Tokyo Olympics respectively. However, this World Table Tennis Championships, the German team did not send the strongest main force, the Tokyo Olympics winning lineup Ochalov, Boer and Francesca did not participate in the competition, but led by the teenager Qiu Dang. Qiu Dang was born in 1996 to Qiu Jianxin, a former national table tennis player. Qiu Dang has made great achievements in the European arena in recent years, rising to ninth in the world ranking, surpassing his teammate Ocharov. This year, he also won the men’s singles championship in the European Championships, and his strength should not be underestimated. As for the Japanese team, Tomokazu Chang, who is ranked fourth in the world and only 19 years old, will lead his team to the expedition. At the same time, the South Korean men’s team is led by Zhang Yuzhen, ranked 17th in the world, but there is no world number 19 Lim Zhongxun and world No. 26 Lee Sang-soo in the big list. It will be interesting to see how far the South Korean team can go. The Pan American Table Tennis Championship team champion Brazil will be led by world No. 5 Calderano, and their performance is also worth looking forward to.

As for the women’s team, the biggest opponent the Chinese team will face will be the Japanese team. The Japanese team won silver medals in the three World Table Tennis Championships in 2014, 2016 and 2018, which fully proves its strength in women’s events. Even if world No. 9 Kasumi Ishikawa is not selected, it will be difficult for other teams to beat them. The Japanese women’s team sent Hina Hayata, ranked No. 5 in the world, and Mima Ito, ranked No. 6 in the world, in this competition. The team also included Miyu Kihara, ranked No. 15 in the world. The German team is also poised to make it to the semi-finals. Winter, who won the third team runner-up in 2010, is back again. Her teammates are world number 8 Han Ying, world number 14 Mitram and world number 20 Shan Xiaona. The Chinese Hong Kong team will be led by Du Kaiqin. As the bronze medalists of the 2018 World Table Tennis Championships, their strength should not be underestimated.

This year, the Chinese men’s and women’s teams have fielded their top five players in the world, including Olympic singles champions Ma Long and Chen Meng, as well as current world No. 1 Fan Zhendong and Sun Yingsha. In the Chinese men’s team, there are world number 3 Liang Jingkun, world number 11 Wang Chuqin and world number 12 Lin Gaoyuan. The Chinese women’s team also includes world number 3 Wang Manyu, world number 4 Wang Yidi and world number 13 Chen Xingtong. Historically, the National Table Tennis Men’s Team has won the Sweislin Cup 21 times, and the women’s team has also won the Corbillon Cup 21 times. In this competition, both the men’s and women’s teams will attack the 22nd team championship.