At 8:20 on September 20, with all the teams in place, the 56th World Table Tennis Team Championships (Final) in 2022 Chengdu (hereinafter referred to as:Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team Competition) The Organizing Committee’s full-element drill officially started.

Photo courtesy of the training site Chengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team Competition Organizing Committee

according toChengdu World Table Tennis Championships Team CompetitionThe Organizing Committee revealed that this exercise is based on the ITTF and China Table Tennis Association’s standard requirements for the event. According to the principle of “testing and full participation”, it will be divided into two parts at the same time. The first part is the competition organization and venue operation drill, and the second part is the arrival and departure service drill.

It is understood that the one-day drill covers check-in reception, certificate issuance, venue operation, closed-loop epidemic prevention, traffic scheduling, security inspection, audience service, technical officer service, information technology support, competition operation, media operation, TV broadcast, sports display , award ceremony, press release, doping control, volunteer service, venue catering service, check-out service and other subjects, and special emergency drills were held for some emergencies.

The relevant person in charge of the Organizing Committee introduced that through this exercise, the coordination and linkage mechanism between the various working departments of the Organizing Committee, the Chengdu High-tech Zone Management Committee, and the competition and non-competition venues will be tested. The competition organization, venue operation, service guarantee, emergency response and other business work were tested, and the core elements such as the work points during the competition, the operation mechanism process, and the preparation of venue materials were refined and improved to ensure the smooth holding of the World Table Tennis Championships.

In the preliminary preparations from September 13th to September 19th, each participating unit will set up a special drill class according to the business focus, formulate a drill work plan, implement the personnel selection, service guarantee, material allocation and other matters required for the drill, and Organize and carry out desktop deductions or rehearsals to ensure that the preparations for each stage and link of the exercise are implemented.

The relevant person in charge of the organizing committee said that after this drill is successfully held, a full-element and full-process drill will be carried out before the game. At the same time, the opening ceremony operation, TV broadcast, sports display, event operation and other key points will be repeated. Subject drills. Participation-related work departments, competition area committees, and venue centers will adhere to the problem orientation according to the implementation of the exercise, find out the problems existing in the preparatory work in this business field through the exercise, and make solid rectifications to make up for the shortcomings of the work, so as to lay a solid foundation for the holding of the event. Solid foundation. (Wen Wu Yaru)