Usually dedicated to the “men who made history”, Paris sightseeing tours ignore the role women also played in shaping the city. But it seems that a tour company that organizes guided “walks” in the French capital has decided to change things, focusing on lesser-known sides of Paris and offering the public historical and literary tours dedicated to women who, through their struggles and successes , have been able to play a decisive role. Not many days ago, in the Parisian district of the Left Bank, the tour guide Mina Briant led a small group of visitors beyond the legendary Cafe Les Deux Magots and the well known Church of Saint-Germain-des-Presto reach a green courtyard hidden in a side street.

Here Briant, who works for the company “Women of Paris“, He pointed his finger towards the Women’s Edition and explained that it was the first female publishing house in Europe. Established by Antoinette Fouque in the early 1970s, when France was shocked by protests against the abortion manifesto written by the feminist writer Simone de Beauvoir. Still in existence, the publishing house is now a gallery space dedicated to the work of female writers. Without a doubt, this is a more than appropriate start to a tour focused on the struggles and achievements of female writers and publishers.

Continuing to walk the streets of Paris, Briant pointed to a sun-drenched apartment, which housed the prolific French writer in the 1890s. Sidonie Gabrielle Colette – known simply as Colette -, and Willyher first husband and editor.

“It is here that Colette wrote her first series of books – explained the guide -, bestsellers that were published by her husband Willy, who also used to lock Colette in her room for hours and hours to work at a fast pace. and made him earn more and more money thanks to his talent ”.

In another anonymous corner of the city, visitors were able to observe a building in which the well-known author lived for a while in 1804 George Sand – pseudonym of Amantine Aurore Lucile Dupin. She became the first woman to work for the daily Le Figaro, she wrote about 80 novels and short stories and made her too talked about due to the numerous relationships with members of both sexes, including pianist Frederic Chopin.

“Her publisher said she would sell more copies if she used a man’s name – explained the guide holding a photo of the writer in her hands – and so Amantine became George Sand. She also managed to get a license to disguise herself (which was illegal at the time) and started wearing men’s clothes and smoking a pipe in public ”.

Unconventional stories

Unconventional stories, lesser known names than most 33 million visitors expected this year in Paris will hardly listen, even if they visit the Saint-Germain-des-Pres district, which is steeped in intellectual and literary history.

“The narrative spoken of on most Parisian tours is dominated by the great men who influenced the city – are the words of Heidi Evansfounder of the tours Womens of Paris -, such as King Henry IV, Napoleon Bonaparte, Victor Hugo or Louis XIV. A one-sided view of history that glorifies brave men and demonizes women like Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France before the 1789 revolution, or Catherine de ‘Medici, queen of France from 1547 to 1559, accused by all tourist guides of having been an evil and bloodthirsty ruler. Not to mention that many other women are mentioned only as lovers or muses ”.

Petitions

During his tours, Briant explains that only in 2017, after several petitions, the first name of a writer was added to the list of required reading for the French baccalaureate: Madame de La Fayette, writer of the 17th century, who found herself finally alongside authors such as Victor Hugo, Gustave Flaubert and Honoré de Balzac.

This year the French playwright and political activist Olympes de Gourges, known for her 1791 Declaration of the Rights of Woman and Citizen, was also added to the list.

“For a long time – commented Briant-, there was an elitist perception that only men were worthy of being published. Writers like Colette e George Sand they were considered light and frivolous. Female writing was not considered noteworthy until the twentieth century ”.

The exception

The only non-French woman mentioned on the tour is the American expatriate Sylvia Beach, responsible for the opening of the Shakespeare and Company bookshop in Paris. An extremely important meeting place for writers such as Ernest Hemingway and James Joyce, the Beach bookstore played an important role in shaping the arts of early 20th century Paris, yet its founder remains unknown, even the plaque affixed outside the original address of the store only mentions Joyce.

Who is Heidi Evans

Examples like this have turned on Heidi Evans the will to change things, founding the Women of Paris. Moving to Paris from London, where she had studied French literature, in 2014 Evans began touring for various companies, immersing herself in the history of the city. Until she “My aunt came to see me and she, joining one of my Paris tours she observed how little I had talked about women. From that moment on, I could no longer get the idea of ​​changing things out of my head ”.

In 2016 Evans launched the tours Women of Paris and the first of numerous thematic walks dedicated to the history of women and their decisive influence on the arts, theater, literature, culture in general and even the politics of the city.

“The more I dug into the history of Paris, the more I discovered how invisible, obliterated, forgotten women were.” Participants in the Women of Paris tours, on the other hand, rediscover the truth about the lives of some insulted queens, their way of governing and the historical context in which they did so. Tours also lead to the sanctuary of Santa Geneviève, patron saint of Paris, and the Pantheon, the great French national necropolis, located on top of a hill in the Latin quarter of Paris and where few women are buried. The first to be accepted on her own merit was the famous French-Polish scientist Marie Curie, in 1995. Others followed, including the Holocaust survivor and icon of women’s rights Simone Veil and, just a year ago, Josephine Baker, dancer , American-born singer and civil rights activist, the first black woman to be buried in this place so revered by Parisians. On the other hand, Josephine Baker also helped the French Resistance in the Second World War, for which she later received national honors.

Museums, always for men

Again, by shifting the focus to many of the main museums in the city, we will discover that they are dominated by male artists and that just 300 of the 500,000 works in the Louvre are attributed to women.

“4,000 of the 6,000 streets in Paris are named after men – these are the numbers that Evans draws attention to – while only 300 are named after women. Even the statues and sculptures around the city are predominantly male, the female ones are largely allegorical: an example is the “Marianne”, Which embodies the French Republic.

Very few places of tourist interest pay homage to female work, because they are linked to a patriarchal past that has made us forget the voices of women ”.

Parisian women aren’t the only ones trying to rebalance the city’s history. Some other niche groups now also offer “feminist tour”Of the Louvre, the Musee d’Orsay and the famous Pere Lachaise cemetery.

Evans, however, stressed that he consciously avoided using the word “feminist” in the course of his historical walks, in order to engage as wide an audience as possible.

“It is important to understand that women are capable of greatness just as men are. A more open view also allows us a much fairer understanding of history. The women of the past in Paris must be remembered for all the incredible things they contributed to and for the role they were able to play in the city, so that they can be an inspiration for the future ”.