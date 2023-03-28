WELT shows chess live and exclusively in a whole new tempo and look. In the Armageddon Championship Series, 32 world-class players will compete in five tournaments for prize money of 460,000 euros, with the grand final taking place in September. Among the opponents is the German top player Vincent Keymer.

The season will be played in a fast-paced and extremely intense blitz format. No game lasts longer than ten to twelve minutes. There are at least eight per day, they are played in a specially built TV studio on Unter den Linden, in the heart of Berlin. The players are wired, you as a spectator can follow the moves as well as the heartbeat of the players.

“Armageddon is the Formula 1 of chess and an innovation on the road to global mass sport,” said Ilya Merenzon, CEO of London-based organizer World Chess.

The second of the five tournament weeks with a total of 35 match days will take place from April 3rd to 9th. With Daniil Dubow, Yu Yangyi and the long-standing world champion Wladimir Kramnik, three absolute world-class players and hot contenders for overall victory are represented in the Asian group. But only two can qualify for the grand finale in September.

In Germany you can follow the games live and exclusively on WELT. All you need is a WELTplus subscription. You can then find the stream on our website or conveniently in this article. The game always starts at 8 p.m., but of course we also offer you a relive format for every match day.

We were able to win three of the best-known and most profound German chess experts as commentators. Georgios Souleidis (“The Big Greek”) and Sonja Bluhm will comment on the first tournament, later Niclas Huschenbeth will join the team.