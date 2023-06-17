Chess: Armageddon Series live at WELT – register here

WELT shows chess live and exclusively in a whole new tempo and look. In the Armageddon Championship Series, 32 world-class players will compete in five tournaments for prize money of 460,000 euros, with the grand final taking place in September. Among the opponents is the German top player Vincent Keymer.

The season will be played in a fast-paced and extremely intense blitz format. No game lasts longer than ten to twelve minutes. There are at least eight per day, they are played in a specially built TV studio on Unter den Linden, in the heart of Berlin. The players are wired, you as a spectator can follow the moves as well as the heartbeat of the players.

“Armageddon is the Formula 1 of chess and an innovation on the road to global mass sport,” said Ilya Merenzon, CEO of London-based organizer World Chess.

From June 12th to 18th, eight world-class players will compete for the last two tickets to September’s finals, each starting at 7pm. With Germany’s superstar Vincent Keymer and the online qualifiers Alexander Donchenko and Matthias Blübaum, three Germans are at the start of the Europe Week.

In Germany you can follow all games live and exclusively at WELT. All you need is a WELTplus subscription. You can then find the stream on our website or conveniently in this article. The game always starts at 7 p.m., but of course we also offer you a relive format for every match day. Of course, you can also watch all the games and the exciting finals of the first tournaments again, including those with world-class players Wesley So and Wladimir Kramnik.

We were able to win three of the best-known and most profound German chess experts as commentators. Georgios Souleidis (“The Big Greek”), Sonja Bluhm and Niclas Huschenbeth.