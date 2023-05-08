Chess – Bucharest Super Tournament: Ding Liren draws against Lagraf_Guangming.com

On May 6, Ding Liren was in the game.

On the same day, Chinese chess player Ding Liren drew with French chess player Lagrave in the first round of the Chess Super Tour held in Bucharest, Romania.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photographed by Kristel)

On May 6, Kasparov (left), the Russian world chess champion, started the game.

On the same day, Chinese chess player Ding Liren drew with French chess player Lagrave in the first round of the Chess Super Tour held in Bucharest, Romania.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photographed by Kristel)

On May 6, Ding Liren was in the game.

On the same day, Chinese chess player Ding Liren drew with French chess player Lagrave in the first round of the Chess Super Tour held in Bucharest, Romania.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photographed by Kristel)

On May 6, Ding Liren (left) and La Graf in the game.

On the same day, Chinese chess player Ding Liren drew with French chess player Lagrave in the first round of the Chess Super Tour held in Bucharest, Romania.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photographed by Kristel)

[

责编：刘希尧 ]