Chess: Carlsen dampens joy at China’s ‘pride’

The success made waves on the Chinese short message service Weibo. Millions of Chinese followed the news from Kazakhstan’s capital during the night, local time in China, and cheered the success. “We Chinese have risen to the highest chess stage,” commented. Ding Liren has been described as “the pride of China“.

The previous world champion Carlsen had given up the title defense due to a lack of motivation, now he congratulated his successor via Twitter for the decisive move “to immortality”. Previously, however, the Norwegian had also said: “The world champion will not be seen as a world champion. That’s the simple reality.” However, Carlsen continues to lead the world rankings, he will probably remain the fixed point of the chess world.

IMAGO/UPI Photo/Bill Greenblatt



Ding, he only made it into the duel for the world title, which was endowed with two million euros, via detours. He did not qualify for the World Cup Candidates Tournament and only advanced when the Russian Sergei Karjakin was expelled from the world association for his support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Because he hadn’t played enough tournaments during the coronavirus period, China quickly organized some for him.

Once banned, now celebrated

This classification could not slow down the euphoria in China. With the world championship title for Ding, “the long-cherished wish of several generations of Chinese chess players has been fulfilled”, the “Hangzhou Ribao” stated. The 30-year-old is “finally at the top of the world and making history for China‘s national reputation,” according to the newspaper. “It’s a memorable moment.”

State television saw “another milestone for Chinese chess players”. After chess was once frowned upon as “decadent” in communist China and even banned for eight years during the “Cultural Revolution” (1966-76), China has steadily risen to become a chess nation since the 1990s at the latest. Above all, the world championship title in 1991 for the player Xie Jun triggered a boom. Chess was promoted by the state through the “Great Dragon” strategy – chess clubs sprang up everywhere.

First successes at the age of five

Originally from Wenzhou in east China‘s Zejiang Province, Ding started playing the game himself at the age of four, encouraged by his father, a keen chess player. Ding won his first national tournament at the age of five and his first title as a Chinese chess champion at the age of 16.

Reuters/Turar Kazangapov



“Sometimes I thought I was addicted to chess. I wasn’t happy without tournaments,” said Ding, who describes himself as a football fan and enjoys spending time in museums. He dropped out of law school and put everything on chess. Now he is the 17th world champion in chess history.