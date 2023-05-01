Home » Chess: Carlsen dampens joy at China’s ‘pride’
China celebrates its first world chess champion. After Ding Liren’s victory in Astana against the Russian Jan Nepomnyashchi, the Chinese media spoke of a “historic victory” on Monday. While China cheered his “pride”, chess zampano Magnus Carlsen, who voluntarily did not defend his title, congratulated his successor, but at the same time put his success into perspective.

The success made waves on the Chinese short message service Weibo. Millions of Chinese followed the news from Kazakhstan’s capital during the night, local time in China, and cheered the success. “We Chinese have risen to the highest chess stage,” commented. Ding Liren has been described as “the pride of China“.

The previous world champion Carlsen had given up the title defense due to a lack of motivation, now he congratulated his successor via Twitter for the decisive move “to immortality”. Previously, however, the Norwegian had also said: “The world champion will not be seen as a world champion. That’s the simple reality.” However, Carlsen continues to lead the world rankings, he will probably remain the fixed point of the chess world.

IMAGO/UPI Photo/Bill Greenblatt

In the “head to head” with neo-world champion Ding Liren (left), Magnus Carlsen (right) leads with 39:21 wins and 58 draws

Ding, he only made it into the duel for the world title, which was endowed with two million euros, via detours. He did not qualify for the World Cup Candidates Tournament and only advanced when the Russian Sergei Karjakin was expelled from the world association for his support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Because he hadn’t played enough tournaments during the coronavirus period, China quickly organized some for him.

Once banned, now celebrated

This classification could not slow down the euphoria in China. With the world championship title for Ding, “the long-cherished wish of several generations of Chinese chess players has been fulfilled”, the “Hangzhou Ribao” stated. The 30-year-old is “finally at the top of the world and making history for China‘s national reputation,” according to the newspaper. “It’s a memorable moment.”

State television saw “another milestone for Chinese chess players”. After chess was once frowned upon as “decadent” in communist China and even banned for eight years during the “Cultural Revolution” (1966-76), China has steadily risen to become a chess nation since the 1990s at the latest. Above all, the world championship title in 1991 for the player Xie Jun triggered a boom. Chess was promoted by the state through the “Great Dragon” strategy – chess clubs sprang up everywhere.

First successes at the age of five

Originally from Wenzhou in east China‘s Zejiang Province, Ding started playing the game himself at the age of four, encouraged by his father, a keen chess player. Ding won his first national tournament at the age of five and his first title as a Chinese chess champion at the age of 16.

Ding Liren (CHN) at the 2023 World Cup against Jan Nepomnyashchi (RUS)

Reuters/Turar Kazangapov

In the World Cup final, Ding Liren (l.) only prevailed in the tie-break in rapid chess against Jan Nepomnjaschtschi

“Sometimes I thought I was addicted to chess. I wasn’t happy without tournaments,” said Ding, who describes himself as a football fan and enjoys spending time in museums. He dropped out of law school and put everything on chess. Now he is the 17th world champion in chess history.

The world champions in classical chess since 1886

1886 bis 1894 Wilhelm Steinitz AUT/USA
1894 bis 1921 Emanuel Lasker GER
1921 bis 1927 Jose Capablanca CUB
1927 bis 1935 Alexander Aljechin RUS/FROM
1935 bis 1937 Max Euwe NED
1937 bis 1946 Alexander Aljechin RUS/FROM
1948 bis 1957 Mikhail Botvinnik URS
1957 bis 1958 Wassili Smyslow URS
1958 bis 1960 Mikhail Botvinnik URS
1960 bis 1961 Mikhail Tal URS
1961 bis 1963 Mikhail Botvinnik URS
1963 bis 1969 Tigran Petrosian URS
1969 bis 1972 Boris Spassky URS
1972 bis 1975 Robert Fischer USA
1975 bis 1985 Anatoly Karpov URS
1985 bis 2000 Garry Kasparov URS/RUS
2000 bis 2007 Wladimir Kramnik RUS
2007 bis 2013 Viswanathan Anand IND
2013 bis 2023 Magnus Carlsen NOR
since 2023 Ding Liren CHN
