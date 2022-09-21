The biggest scandal in chess in recent years has come to light, involving artificial intelligence and anal beads. Last week, world champion Magnus Carlsen lost to 19-year-old Hans Niemann. Magnus retired immediately after the loss, and then posted a famous scene of Mourinho on Twitter: The game is deep, if I say it, I will be in big trouble.

Chess fans thought there must be something wrong with the game, and Neiman’s confession to cheating has led to suspicions that he’s doing it again.

One user tweeted: “Right now, Hans Niemann is obsessed with the idea that Hans Niemann has been using wireless anal beads to cheat at the Sinkfield Cup chess tournament, which The beads will make him make the right moves.”

Some people think that Hans Niemann had AlphaGo in his ass – a supercomputer stuffed with a string of “anal beads”. The principle is similar to Morse code, which transmits information through the rhythmic relaxation and contraction of the sphincter muscle to the supercomputer in the thigh, which analyzes the chess game and then stimulates Hans Niemann’s rectal nerve with high and low frequencies of vibration.