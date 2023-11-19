Chess grand masters enter the campus and start a “wheel battle” with Danzhou young chess players – News Center – Nanhai Net

Chess Grandmasters Hold “Wheel Battle” with Young Players in Hainan

On November 18, the 14th Chess Grandmaster Super Tournament in Danzhou, Hainan, China, saw a unique event where eight chess grandmasters engaged in a “wheel battle” with 50 young chess players at Danzhou Wenhuang School. This event was organized in collaboration with the Danzhou Chess Association to promote and popularize chess activities in the area.

During the “wheel battle,” each grandmaster simultaneously played against six young players, with the young players only moving their pieces when the grandmaster was in front of them, and they had to move immediately without thinking again. Despite the experienced competition, the young chess players showed impressive skills and confidence in facing off against the grandmasters.

Danzhou, known as China’s fifth “National Chess Hometown,” has been at the forefront of promoting chess activities, with the Danzhou Chess Association entering more than 30 primary and secondary schools and kindergartens to introduce chess to over 130,000 young children in the city. Many schools have even integrated chess into their regular curriculum, recognizing its importance in students’ quality education.

The event not only provided an opportunity for young players to face off against top-level competition but also showcased the growing popularity and support for chess in Danzhou. The success of the event reflects the city’s commitment to developing and nurturing young chess talent.

The “wheel battle” event was a major highlight of the tournament, demonstrating the excitement and passion for chess in Hainan. With the continued efforts of the Danzhou Chess Association and the support of the community, chess is set to play an even greater role in the city’s education and cultural development.

