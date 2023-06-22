Chess live: The Global Chess League with superstar Magnus Carlsen

Chess Global Chess League

World-class chess at WELT – How does superstar Magnus Carlsen start the tournament?

As of: 6:12 p.m. | Reading time: 3 minutes

World-class chess with Magnus Carlsen live at WELT

From June 22 to July 2, WELT will broadcast the Global Chess League. In a new and spectacular league format, six teams each with six world-class players such as Magnus Carlsen and Ding Liren play for the title.

The Global Chess League is a unique new chess league. Six star-studded teams compete against each other in a spectacular format.

The live chess spectacle at WELT is entering the next round. From June 22nd to July 2nd we will broadcast a unique and innovative league format on welt.de. In the Global Chess League, six teams, each with six players, compete for the title. Joining the action are superstars like Magnus Carlsen, reigning World Champion Ding Liren, Ian Nepomniachtchi and some familiar faces from the Armageddon Championship Series. You can find the live streams here in this article and on our website to start with.

“The league will help increase the popularity of the sport of chess while expanding commercial opportunities. This league will witness a common team format for men and women – a first in a professional sport. We look forward to getting to know the teams and new talents,” says Arkady Dvorkovic, President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Eleven days of world-class chess – the roadmap for the Global Chess League

What: Global Chess League

The mode

All teams play each other twice. The six players per team play simultaneously in a rapid chess format (15 minutes plus 10 seconds time credit per move). The two best players duel on the first board, two men compete against each other on tables two and three, two women on tables four and five and the youngsters of both teams on the sixth table.

For each win, the team with the black pieces gets four game points, the team with the white pieces gets three. In case of a draw there is one game point for both teams, in case of a loss zero points.

The team that has gained more game points in the six duels wins the match and gets three points in the overall table. In the event of a draw, both teams receive a point, the losing team gets nothing. After all regular league games have been played, the two teams with the most points play in the final for the title.

In a unique league format, six teams with world-class players like Magnus Carlsen compete against each other

What: Global Chess League

Die Teams

The teams consist of a total of six players. Each team competes with a chess icon from the top 20 in the world rankings, two women, two men and a player born in 2002 at the earliest.

SG Alpine Warriors

Magnus Carlsen, Dommaraju Gukesh, Arjun Erigaisi, Elisabeth Pähtz, Irina Krush, Rameshbabu Praggnanandha

Ganges Grandmasters

Viswanathan Anand, Richard Rapport, Leinier Dominguez, Hou Yifan, Bella Khotenashvili, Andrey Esipenko

Upgrad Mumba Masters

Maxim Vachier-Lagrave, Gujrathi Vidit, Alexander Grischuk, Humpy Koneru, Harika Dronavalli, Javokhir Sindarov

Triveni Continental Kings

Lewon Aronian, Wei Yi, Yu Yangyi, Kateryna Lagno, Lana Dzagnidze, Jonas Buhl Bjerre

Chingari Gulf Titans

Jan-Krzystof Duda, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Daniil Dubov, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Polina Shuvalova, Nihal Sarin

Balan Alaskan Knights

Ian Nepomniachtchi, Teimour Radjabov, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Tan Zhoneyi, Nino Batsiashvili, Raunak Sadhwani

All games in the video

Tag 1:

Triveni Continental Kings – Upgrad Mumba Masters

The Upgrade Mumba Masters win their first match against the Triveni Continental Kings. After a dramatic turn, Alexander Grischuk scores the decisive victory over Yangyi Yu and lets his team celebrate.

Chingari Gulf Titans – Ganges Grandmasters

The Ganges Grandmasters celebrate a win to open the Global Chess League. Viswanathan Anand wins the iconic duel against Jan-Krzystof Duda and secures the decisive points for his team against the Chingari Gulf Titans.

