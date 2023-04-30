Chess, the new world champion is Liren Ding: he is the first Chinese to win the title

The one known to all thanks to Netflix And The chess queen: but to be proclaimed today true world champion of the famous strategy game was the cinese Liren Dingwho can boast that he is also the first in his Village to conquer the title. The thirty-year-old Chinese has in fact won the World Board Game Championshipbeating the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi. The regular series of 14 long-term games began on April 9 and ended in a draw: today the two players drew the first three games of the tie-break, and Ding he then won the final match, which took place today at Astanain Kazakhistan. “I dedicate the victory to my mother, my family, my friends,” he said Ding in the press conference immediately after the game.

The former world champion Magnus Carlsen (who relinquished the title he held since 2013 declaring that he has little motivation to play with the formula currently used in the Championship) immediately congratulated his successor via Twitterespecially praising the rook move that would have changed the course of the match: “Aautoinchiodatura (a technical term in the game of chess) for immortality”. The victory will remain in the annals: Ding in fact, he becomes by right the first Chinese male player to win the title of world chess champion.