Chess World Championship: Nepomniachtchi and Ding with another draw

Status: 04/21/2023 5:13 p.m

Ian Nepomniachtchi successfully defended his lead in the ninth game of the World Chess Championship in Astana.

In the longest game so far, the Russian and the Chinese Ding Liren drew like they did on Thursday, so “Nepo” now leads 5:4.

Nepomniachtchi opened Friday’s game, but in nearly six hours neither he nor Ding were able to establish a significant advantage. The draw after 82 moves was logical.

After a day of rest, the next game will take place on Sunday (11 a.m.). 7.5 points are required for overall victory. If there is no winner after 14 games, this will be determined in the tie-break on April 30th.

If the winner is determined after less than 14 games, the World Championship ends on the day or one day after the decisive victory. Magnus Carlsen won the 2021 World Championship with a win in the eleventh game because his opponent was unable to catch him.