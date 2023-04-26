Home » Chess World Cup – 12th game: Ding creates balance again
Status: 04/26/2023 3:28 p.m

Grandmaster Ding Liren managed to equalize again in the twelfth game of the World Chess Championship in Astana/Kazakhstan. After four draws in a row, the Chinese defeated his Russian opponent Jan with white on Wednesday Nepomniachtchi and equalized to 6.0:6.0. 7.5 points are required for the title.

This means that both opponents will go into the 13th duel on Thursday (from 11:00 a.m./CEST) at the same level. If there is no winner after 14 games, this will be determined in a tie-break. In Kazakhstan, the search is on for the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, who was unable to defend his title again due to motivational problems.

In a hectic game, both grandmasters played very quickly and missed several better moves. In the final phase of the match, however, the Russian made a big mistake, which put Ding on course for victory. Only a few moves later, the now hopeless Nepomnjaschtschi gave up.

