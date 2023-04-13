Home Sports Chess World Cup, fourth game: Ding wins, duel completely open again
Sports

Chess World Cup, fourth game: Ding wins, duel completely open again

by admin
Chess World Cup, fourth game: Ding wins, duel completely open again

Mith a win in the fourth game, the Chinese Ding Liren (30) has returned to the World Chess Championship. Ding built up pressure with the white figures in a duel with the Russian Jan Nepomnjaschtschi (32) in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday. Opponent Nepomnjaschtschi finally gave up. After four duels it is now 2:2 at the World Cup.

“Of course I’m very happy that I won the game,” said Ding after the game in which he had gained a positional advantage. “I’m happy with the quality of my game. It was a very tough game and I managed to keep things under control.”

The first game of the World Cup ended in a draw, Nepomnjaschtschi was able to confidently win the second. In the third game, Ding was able to draw with the black pieces.

Decision no later than April 30th

14 games are played with a long thinking time. A win is worth one point, and a draw gives each player half a point. Whoever reaches 7.5 points first wins. In the event of a tie, the decision will be made in the tie-break, which is scheduled for April 30th.

also read

The prize money is two million euros. Permanent world champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway did not compete due to lack of motivation.

also read

Our expert advice for a better chess game

See also  Chess: Armageddon Championship Series live at WELT - register here

You may also like

Chengdu bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games?Official...

FC Bayern: After the bankruptcy, things get violent...

Constantine Hatzidakis: No further action against assistant referee...

Rally driver Breen died in accident

KAA Gent 1-1 West Ham United: Hammers held...

2023 Nanjing Xianlin Half Marathon kicks off-Entertainment Grand...

Football Europa League: Leverkusen vs. St. Gilloise –...

Lithuanian Azuolas Tubelis leaves Arizona and declares for...

Europa League quarter-finals : Feyenoord advance to AS...

Turin slings on a talent, Roma squares the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy