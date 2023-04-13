Mith a win in the fourth game, the Chinese Ding Liren (30) has returned to the World Chess Championship. Ding built up pressure with the white figures in a duel with the Russian Jan Nepomnjaschtschi (32) in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday. Opponent Nepomnjaschtschi finally gave up. After four duels it is now 2:2 at the World Cup.

“Of course I’m very happy that I won the game,” said Ding after the game in which he had gained a positional advantage. “I’m happy with the quality of my game. It was a very tough game and I managed to keep things under control.”

The first game of the World Cup ended in a draw, Nepomnjaschtschi was able to confidently win the second. In the third game, Ding was able to draw with the black pieces.

Decision no later than April 30th

14 games are played with a long thinking time. A win is worth one point, and a draw gives each player half a point. Whoever reaches 7.5 points first wins. In the event of a tie, the decision will be made in the tie-break, which is scheduled for April 30th.

The prize money is two million euros. Permanent world champion Magnus Carlsen from Norway did not compete due to lack of motivation.