chessbase: Polish Super Cup Carlsen stormed into five games in a row_Chess_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com

Carlsen ended the first day of the Super Bowl Poland blitz with five straight victories to climb to second place, half a point behind Duda. Duda scored 3 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses in Wednesday’s game, scoring 4 points and still topping the table. Su Weili therefore ranked third, only half a point behind Carlsen.

After six wins, two draws and one loss on Wednesday, Carlsen climbed to a only second-place finish at the Superbet rapid and blitz event in Warsaw. The former world champion ended Day 1 blitz with five straight wins and is now just half a point behind lone leader Duda, who won the rapid title on 13/18 points.

Duda scored 4½/9 points in the fourth day of competition, and achieved 3 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses, and continued to occupy the top spot. In the final game of the day, he lost to Carlsen with black pieces. Fortunately for spectators, Duda vs. Carlsen will also be played in Thursday’s final round in what could well be a decisive confrontation.

Carlsen couldn’t have been better in the second half of the day, but things didn’t get off to such an ideal start.After beating La Graf in a first-round blitz, Carlsen is back againstSu WeiliLost with black in the game.Ranked second only to Carlson’s optimisticSu WeiliLater told Cristian Chirilla:

This is an interesting day for me. Obviously, I’m happy to beat Magnus.[也许他应该感谢我，因为他在[我击败他]Been very motivated afterwards. ]

Carlsen, for his part, admitted that he was rather surprised by his strong play, noting that he was focused on not paying attention to the game throughout the day:

I consciously don’t look at the rankings throughout the day, partly because it’s more comfortable to watch when you’re doing well. Obviously, it’s anyone’s game now.

Carlsen and Su Weili aren’t the only players with a chance of winning the match after nine five-point rounds in the final round, as Aronian and Lagraf – fourth and fifth in the standings respectively – are also tied with The leaders remain 2 points apart. It really is anyone’s game!

A Special Birthday Gift: Danish Gambit

Peter Heine Nelson, a prominent analyst who helped Anand and Carlsen win the world championship, turned 50 on Wednesday.According to Nielsen’s request, Carlsen left Denmarkgambit: This was a special gift for his longtime assistant and friend (Nielsen was born in Holstebro, Denmark).

Aronian had to face Carlsen’s unorthodox start in the eighth round.

The Danish Gambit is characterized by starting hands 1.e4 e5 2.d4 exd4 3.c3. Aronian’s initial reaction was to play aggressively – although he later made a queen exchange when already one pawn behind.

Insist on actively under 16. . . Rhe8 is the way to go here, since White is clearly behind in making discs. Instead, pass 16. . . Qf6’s exchange of the queen to defend the f-pawn only helps White improve his position.

Carlsen happily swapped queens and went on to showcase his proficiency, picking up his fourth straight win of the day (out of five).

The computer yells “15 moves to kill!”

Garry Kasparov is in Warsaw, he regularly joins the networkCommentshow, sharing his thoughts on the game. An active Twitter user, Kasparov later shared the following reflections:

Today’s chess players are stronger than ever, but they also have to live with computers yelling “15 moves to kill!” online to make it easy for everyone! “

He was referring to Carlsen’s seventh-round match against Giri. Carlsen beat Giri with black chess before defeating Aronian. However, Giri could have stopped the Norwegian’s winning streak in sharp middle innings.

Carlsen just played a natural-looking — especially for the Blitz — 36. . . Nf6, attacking the queen at e8. But the engine quickly revealed that this was a major mistake.White has had it since 37.Ne715 steps to kill！

Given the difficulty of the position and the potentially high cost of vacillating in such a sharp arrangement, Giri missed the opportunity and opted for 37.Qxa4 instead – which, by the way, maintains a large advantage for White .

As it turned out, however, Giri went on to relinquish his advantage before blundering on the 48th.

Via 48.Qa2, the white queen changes from being attacked by e2 to being also attacked by a2. Carlson used 48. . . Nxa2 captured the loose pawn and Giri conceded.

Blitz is always tough – especially with an army of engines letting everyone know you just made a fatal mistake!

The content of this article comes from a report by chessbase on May 25. Author:Colodero

