The national team, Friulian basketball, the match between Boniciolli and Pillastrini. Add a little “Ice”, shake, and here is served a nice aperitif full of basketball. The 47-year-old Roberto Chiagic, known to everyone as “Ice”, now lives in Siena, but is well informed on all the events of the ball in wedges, including those of his native Cividale.

The National team played an excellent European, a bitter taste remains in the mouth for the final. Feelings?

«What a bitterness, we have gone one step away from playing for a medal. We were also unlucky, while everything turned out well for them, they had also won overtime with Turkey. The movement, however, has gained. Thanks to Poz and his boys, who deserved the podium ».

Is Poz in the role of coach promoted?

«I don’t want to give technical evaluations, I look at the person. Pozzecco involves the team a lot, I’ve seen people play with desire, confidence and tranquility. This is a big plus and he is good at hitting the right keys, with his way of doing it and the exuberance of him. Each player who entered the field has put in a piece ».

There are those who brought up Fontecchio as a scapegoat for those wrong free men.

“Absurd. If anyone only remembers the 0/2 from the line, I don’t know what European he has seen. If we have arrived one step away from the semifinals, much of the credit goes to Fontecchio ».

Let’s talk about Friulian basketball. Tomorrow is the derby, Boniciolli against Pillastrini. Forecasts?

«I respect both of them, they trained me at Virtus Bologna. Every now and then I feel with “Pilla”, who is doing very well in “my” Cividale. I wish you both a big good luck, I expect a great derby ».

What is Boniciolli’s strong point?

«Matteo has great experience, having also trained abroad. He is one who involves the players a lot, he encourages them. Compared to Pillastrini he is more whimsical ».

The strong point of the “Pilla”?

«Pillastrini is a calm, calm coach. He knows how to keep his wrist steady during every moment of the match, he always has everything under control ».

Could it be a good year for Udine in terms of promotion?

«A2 is a difficult championship. Whoever wants to win it must have solid foundations and the APU has them. It will be decisive to arrive in shape for the play-offs, as always ».

You’re from Cividale, do you like the Eagles project?

«I’m glad they brought my hometown to A2. I really appreciate the project, even if the catchment area is limited, an exciting sport such as basketball is being enhanced ».