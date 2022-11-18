The Women Apu also have their own specialist for defensive missions. It’s Chiara Bacchini, winger who arrived at Delser in the summer from Montecatini. Last Saturday against Carugate she didn’t limit herself to defending with intensity in her midfield but she also exalted herself in the offensive phase, scoring 18 points.

Born in Parma in 1998, Bacchini loves travelling, Jovanotti’s concerts, good food and of course basketball. In her career there are the Under 16 and 18 blue shirts and a fruitful experience in the United States from 2017 to 2021. «During the Under 18 European Championships – says the athlete from Emilia – I received various offers. I chose Quinnipiac University’s proposal for its ambitious program that combined basketball and study. We won the conference twice and I grew as a person. I learned the work ethic». In the States, Dr. Bacchini graduated in Biomedical Sciences, now in Udine she is following an online master’s degree in Microbiology and Parasitology: «I don’t know yet what I will do in the future, but I put a degree in the drawer. To be brought out at the right time ». In Udine Chiara is wonderful. «In recent months I have learned to know Friuli, a truly splendid land. I like the way people relate to each other and the landscapes. I come from the Po Valley, seeing the mountains in the background is spectacular. Without forgetting the food and wine specialities: I’m crazy about frico and cjalsons, and the wines are delicious».

Bacchini shares the apartment with team mates Pontoni and Mosetti, but the harmony is already remarkable with the whole group. «We always give 100%, it’s nice to train together in harmony. Riga is an excellent coach, he demands a lot but he knows how to put us at ease. Delser is a team that is constantly growing, now we have the Final Eight of the Italian Cup in our sights, then we will think about securing a play-off place. I’m fine here, I find pleasure in making a good defense. Maybe you don’t see it much in the statistics, but I know I bring my brick to every game».