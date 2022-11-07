Home Sports Chiara Ferragni: “Me rude? Comments like this make me want to go around naked”
Chiara Ferragni: “Me rude? Comments like this make me want to go around naked”

Chiara Ferragni: “Me rude? Comments like this make me want to go around naked”

The right to show up in skimpy clothes and not be criticized. This is what the 28-year-old influencer claims and passes millions of followers Chiara Ferragni, went on a rampage for a comment under her Instagram post in which she appears in lingerie. She doesn’t seem to like one of her comments on her social video at all. Rapper’s bride Fedezmother of Leone and Vittoria and digital entrepreneur, Chiara Ferragni in fact, after posting one of her videos in skimpy clothing she received various criticisms, and an attack in particular by a hater who criticized her harshly for her social attitude.

What was Ferragni complained about?

To be “rude” to continually get naked and show her body (often in full) without any shame.
“Cover up rude”, in fact, wrote the Instagram user under one of his latest risque posts and Fedez’s wife does not seem to have taken this attack well. Although Ferragni usually passes over the negative comments, this time she has decided to respond in kind to the person in question by publishing her comment and dedicating an Instagram story to him where she counterattacks.

Chiara Ferragni’s replica

“These are the comments that, every time I post something a bit sexier, make me want to walk around naked”, Says Chiara Ferragni outspoken with a tone decidedly annoyed by the criticism received. It seems that the hater has touched one of the exposed nerves of her Influencer making her not a little nervous. We will see if, now, Chiara, by provocation, will publish something even sexier in the face of those who “rude” her.

