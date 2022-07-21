the challenge

He is spending the holidays in his Pavia, after having obtained a Bachelor in Psychology (the equivalent of our three-year degree) at Barry University in Miami, where the 24-year-old guard Chiara Fusari, in addition to reaching this important academic milestone, played her fourth season in the university basketball team, included in the Sunshine conference of the NCAA, the American university championship.

«In May I got my Bachelor – explains Chiara – I am obviously very satisfied because I have seen the fruits of what I have done in these four years. The season also went well with the team. Before the Christmas break, we made a record of 11 matches won and only one defeat; then we lost a bit, but in any case we managed to close the regular season in fourth place, thus achieving the qualification for the playoffs. We beat the scenes and reached the semifinals against Tampa, a very strong opponent with whom we unfortunately lost. The goal was to win the Florida championship, we will try again next year, because we are on the right track. The level is important, it also depends on the Conference, because some are really tough, like the one in which I play, where there are many girls from Europe and the first in the ranking are among the best in the United States. Also there are many players who have been together for some time, so it helps a lot ».

The return to Italy

Now Chiara is in Pavia: «I had already returned home a few days for Christmas – he adds – I always miss home a lot, in particular I am really pleased to see my family again. In recent weeks in Pavia I recharge the batteries and arrive in mid-August ready to leave again. I am very happy to stay in the city, limiting myself to a few short weekends by the sea. For the rest, I train at “Top” from Monday to Friday ». Chiara, like the girls of her age, uses social media: «I am very social – she admits – there are many girls or boys who write to me to ask for information about the adventure in the USA that I am experiencing. I like to respond and help out ». From her Pavia to her in August she will return overseas: «I will leave towards Ferragosto – she says – because university courses start already on 22 August; while as regards the sporting season you start with the first weeks of September to do physical training, then from the second week of October the official training and the season start ». Her plans are clear: «I will return to Miami to take a master’s degree in sports psychology, it is a specialization that I hope will guarantee me a future working in the sports field, and I will continue to play. The team is basically ready, the project is to do better and better, already having 6-7 players, among which there are obviously me too, who come back and therefore know each other well ». –

