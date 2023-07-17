Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi bronze in diving at the Mondiali- breaking latest news

by Arianna Ravelli

The blues with 285.99 also conquer the Olympic pass. Gold to the Chinese with 341.94 and silver to the English. Elena’s ransom that had taken zero from a yardstick

Italy wakes up with the bronze from the three-meter springboard by Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi. a surprise, they didn’t expect it either, always behind until the last dive when they passed the American girls. a tough, heavy medal. We have all made a masterpiece: girls and staff, comments the technical director Oscar Bertone; the medal that compensates for the bitterness for the final of the men’s synchro 3 meters, but above all the redemption medal of Elena Bertocchi, who slipped on Saturday in the race from the one meter springboard before diving and punished with an inevitable zero by the judges.

But since sport always gives another opportunity to those who come back and are ready to dive in to go and seize it, here is Elena, 28 years old, one of the veterans of the group, one who has already been reborn by moving from Milan to Rome, and then surpassing in November a delicate back surgery, she went to get a medal and Olympic qualification with Chiara, 21 years old yet, the talent par excellence of Italian diving, the one who won the label of new Cagnotto, already silver at the World Championships in the synchro mixed 3 meters , paired with Matteo Santoro, and who has chosen to combine studies and sport by going to the USA, first to Louisiana, from August to Miami.

Together, Elena and Chiara were silver at the European Championships in Budapest 2021 and in Rome last year. Now a worldwide recognition, conquered in the last dive thanks to the suicide of the two Americans, always third up to now. I hadn’t immediately realized that the Americans had made a mistake, it was Elena who warned me. I still don’t realize what happened. We were good and lucky. Now we will prepare better for the Paris Olympics. Our strength is the friendship and the great understanding that we have had for many years now. In reality, the new Dallap-Cagnottos couldn’t be more different, but the complementarity works, even if the time to refine it hasn’t been long (It wasn’t easy to put this couple together, between Elena’s back surgery and her studies abroad by Chiara continues Bertone) from time to time miracles happen: This is sport: incredible and unexpected things happen like to me who slipped from the trampoline, today it’s up to the Americans to make mistakes. Today’s bronze is a starting point for Paris 2024, the injuries are over, the worst is behind us.

