Numerous NHL teams have lost games on purpose to get Connor Bedard in the draft. The ice hockey talent will probably end up in Chicago of all places. Not everyone likes that – and for good reason.

EThey haven’t played ice hockey in Chicago for weeks. The local Blackhawks, one of the really big names in the North American professional league NHL and three Stanley Cup winners between 2010 and 2015 alone, had already said goodbye to the play-off race before the turn of the year. In the end, they had won just 26 of their 82 games and finished third from bottom.

But it wasn’t an accident at work. The management deliberately understaffed the team so that it would end up as low as possible in the table. Nobody gets relegated in the NHL. Teams can even be rewarded for falling because they then have a better chance at the next draft, the annual talent show.