Chicago Bulls, Karnisovas excludes the rebuilding option

Arturas Karnisovas, vice president of the Chicago Bulls, recently spoke con i media of the club’s future plans.

“Raze the roster and rebuild? It’s something that a lot of people have talked about throughout the season. But it is not in our thoughts. From 2021 the goal is to try to build a sustainable program with a competitive roster: I think this is where we are focused now. How to help this group and how to improve compared to this year”.

Karnisovas explained that he intends to explore any option to reinforce the group, and that there are every intentions of re-signing both Coby White and Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls have an 8% chance of keeping the first pick in the next NBA Draft, given to the Orlando Magic in the trade for the Montenegrin big man but protected if in the top 4.

Closing on Lonzo Ball: “I am confident that he will return to the group, but I cannot indicate a timetable because he has just had surgery”.