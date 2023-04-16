Home » Chicago Bulls, Karnisovas excludes the rebuilding option
Sports

Chicago Bulls, Karnisovas excludes the rebuilding option

by admin
Chicago Bulls, Karnisovas excludes the rebuilding option

Arturas Karnisovas, vice president of the Chicago Bulls, recently spoke con i media of the club’s future plans.

“Raze the roster and rebuild? It’s something that a lot of people have talked about throughout the season. But it is not in our thoughts. From 2021 the goal is to try to build a sustainable program with a competitive roster: I think this is where we are focused now. How to help this group and how to improve compared to this year”.

Karnisovas explained that he intends to explore any option to reinforce the group, and that there are every intentions of re-signing both Coby White and Nikola Vucevic.

The Bulls have an 8% chance of keeping the first pick in the next NBA Draft, given to the Orlando Magic in the trade for the Montenegrin big man but protected if in the top 4.

Closing on Lonzo Ball: “I am confident that he will return to the group, but I cannot indicate a timetable because he has just had surgery”.

See also  Super Bowl "appears" at Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics_Zhejiang Online

You may also like

2023 NHL Stanley Cup odds: Expert picks and...

He experienced the war in Ukraine, now he...

Immobile, to the hospital after a serious accident...

Bundesliga: Jaissle demands “a different face” against LASK

Ciro Immobile (Lazio Roma) victim of a car...

Chelsea: How Emma Hayes balances two international keepers...

“Let’s allow the reintroduction of Russian and Belarusian...

Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Barcelona, Kent, Burnley, Lundstram,...

He brought the team to the finals, but...

NBA: Kings perfect return to the playoffs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy