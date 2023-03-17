Home Sports Chicago Bulls, new intervention for Lonzo Ball
Sports

Chicago Bulls, new intervention for Lonzo Ball

by admin
Chicago Bulls, new intervention for Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee which is expected to force him to miss most, if not all, of next season.

Ball has not played since late January 2022. There is optimism that this procedure will allow Ball to return to the field. The Chicago Bulls signed Ball to a four-year, $85 million deal during summer 2021.

See also  Boateng's partner is no longer in the skin: "In 10 days I'll marry this man"

You may also like

the numbers that condemn the biancocelesti in Europe

Heroe’s is title sponsor of the first edition...

it will be Milan-Naples, very lucky Italians with...

Benfica is the revelation of the Champions League...

Argentina-Panama, over a million ‘queuing’ for tickets –...

The Lofoten beach where it seems to be...

Fernando Santos announces vocations. Watch the conference live...

Draw for the quarter- and semi-finals NOW in...

Probable Serie A formations: latest news from the...

Infantino president of Fifa until 2027: confirmed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy