Lonzo Ball will undergo a third surgery on his left knee which is expected to force him to miss most, if not all, of next season.
Ball has not played since late January 2022. There is optimism that this procedure will allow Ball to return to the field. The Chicago Bulls signed Ball to a four-year, $85 million deal during summer 2021.
Full story and details developing at @TheAthletic on Bulls guard Lonzo Ball set to undergo surgery that sources say is expected to cost him most, if not all of the 2023-24 season:
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 16, 2023