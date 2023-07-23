Chicago Cubs Defeat St. Louis Cardinals in Rain-Interrupted Battle

Title: Cubs Triumph over Cardinals in Rain-Affected Showdown

Subtitle: Cody Bellinger shines in Chicago Cubs’ 8-6 win over St. Louis Cardinals

Chicago (AP) – In a thrilling rain-affected matchup between divisional rivals, the Chicago Cubs emerged victorious over the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-6 win on Saturday. The Cubs’ offense was led by Cody Bellinger, who delivered a stellar performance with four RBIs, while Nico Hoerner contributed three hits out of the team’s total of 15.

The game was marked by several lead changes and delays due to rain. Chicago found themselves trailing multiple times, including a 6-5 deficit, before mounting a comeback in the sixth inning. Bellinger showcased his prowess at the plate, driving in two runs with a single to right field. Seiya Suzuki then followed up with a crucial hit, bringing in another run and giving the Cubs an 8-6 lead.

The start of the game was delayed by 25 minutes, and intermittent showers persisted throughout the match, ultimately leading to a temporary suspension of play. However, the rain couldn’t dampen the spirits of the 40,425 spectators at Wrigley Field, as they sang along to Credence Clearwater Revival’s classic “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” during the 87-minute interruption.

Bellinger’s outstanding performance further fueled speculation regarding a potential trade involving the slugger, with the deadline for transactions set for August 1. The 2019 National League MVP has been in sensational form, boasting a .382 batting average (42-for-110) along with 21 RBIs in his last 30 games.

In terms of pitching, Venezuelan Daniel Palencia secured a crucial out and earned the victory, while his compatriot Adbert Alzolay notched his ninth save of the season. On the Cardinals’ side, Zack Thompson was charged with the loss.

The Cubs’ victory in this rain-affected showdown against their divisional rivals, the Cardinals, places them in a stronger position as they continue their pursuit of success in the league. With Cody Bellinger in sensational form, Chicago fans have reason to be hopeful as they await the approaching trade deadline.

