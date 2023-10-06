Chicago ends historic NFL negative streak – sport.ORF.at

The Chicago Bears ended their historic negative streak in the National Football League (NFL). The team from the state of Illinois won surprisingly clearly at the start of the fifth match day on Thursday (local time) with 40:20 (27:3) against the Washington Commanders and thus celebrated their first victory after 14 defeats in a row across all seasons. The Bears have never gone winless for so long in their long history.

IMAGO/Brad Mills

Quarterback Justin Fields, who was heavily criticized after poor performances at the start of the season, threw for 282 yards and four touchdowns. Three of them alone landed on pass receiver DJ Moore.

The 230 yards gained by Moore was the second-most by a Bears receiver in a single game. Tight end Cole Kmet scored the fourth touchdown. The Bears remain in last place in the NFC North division.

More dazu in National Football League

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

