Chicago White Sox Add Left-Handed Pitchers to Minor League Roster

The Chicago White Sox have added two new players to their roster, selecting left-handed pitcher Jake Eder from Class AA Birmingham and law Cristian Mena from Class AAA Charlotte. Eder, 24, had a combined 2-6 record with a 6.35 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 14 starts last season. He was acquired from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Jake Burger and has been ranked as the fifth prospect in the Chicago organization. On the other hand, Mena, 20, finished fifteenth among all Minor League pitchers in strikeouts and is rated as the number 10 prospect in the White Sox system. With these new additions, the White Sox’s roster has increased to 37 players.

