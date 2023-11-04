Chicago White Sox Decline Contract Option for Liam Hendricks, Will Pay him over 10 Years

Headline: Chicago White Sox Make Decision on Liam Hendriks’ Contract Option

With the start of the offseason in Major League Baseball, many teams are already making decisions about their players’ contracts for the upcoming season. The Chicago White Sox is one of those teams, and they have recently made a decision regarding their pitcher, Liam Hendriks.

Hendriks joined the team in 2021 and had two strong seasons with the organization. However, the year 2023 did not go as planned for the reliever. He had to be absent at the beginning of the season for his cancer treatment and later suffered an injury that landed him on the Injured List.

As the World Series concluded and the 2023 MLB season came to an end, teams were obligated to make decisions about their players’ contracts. In the case of the Chicago White Sox, they had a club option for 2024 with Liam Hendriks.

According to a report by journalist Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the White Sox decided to reject the contract option for the following season. Instead, they will pay Hendriks a termination fee of $15 million, spread over the next ten years with annual dues of $1.5 million.

This decision comes as Hendriks recently underwent a Tommy John surgery in August, and the chances of him missing the entire 2024 season are quite high.

In the limited time he had in 2023, Hendriks played in only five games, recording two wins, no losses, and one save. He had three strikeouts and an ERA of 5.40.

Throughout his three years with the Chicago White Sox, Hendriks appeared in 132 games and had a record of 14-7 with 76 saves, 201 strikeouts, and a 2.76 ERA in 133.2 innings of work.

The Chicago White Sox’s decision to defer the payment of Hendriks’ termination fee over ten years will provide some financial relief for the team. It remains to be seen how Hendriks’ recovery progresses and if he will be able to contribute to the team in the future.

Source: Jon Heyman, The New York Post

Share this: Facebook

X

