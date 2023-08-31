Chicago White Sox Rally to Defeat Baltimore Orioles 10-5, Avoiding Series Sweep

Chicago White Sox Rally to Beat Baltimore Orioles 10-5, Avoiding Series Sweep

BALTIMORE — The Chicago White Sox came back from a four-run deficit to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 10-5 on Wednesday night, avoiding a series sweep. The White Sox showcased their power by homering three times off Kyle Gibson, who has an impressive 13 wins this season.

Although the AL East-leading Orioles got off to a strong start with a 4-0 lead in the first inning, they couldn’t maintain their momentum and suffered their third loss in 12 games. Venezuelan outfielder Anthony Santander contributed to Baltimore’s early lead with a home run of his own.

In the third inning, Louis Robert Jr. of the White Sox hit his 35th homer, giving Chicago the lead for good. Andrew Vaughn and Óscar Colás also added to the homer parade for the White Sox, who had previously lost the first two games of the series by a combined score of 18-3.

Starting pitcher Kyle Gibson had a rough outing, allowing seven runs and nine hits in just 4 1/3 innings. Gibson, who had only given up 16 home runs in his previous 27 starts, surprisingly allowed three home runs to the first 11 batters he faced.

Despite a challenging start, White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease managed to overcome a difficult 30-pitch first inning to earn his second win in eight starts since July 16.

Several players stood out for the White Sox in their victory. Cuban outfielder Luis Robert Jr. went 5-2 with a run scored and an RBI, while catcher Yasmani Grandal went 4-2. Cuban Óscar Colás also contributed, going 4-1 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Dominican slugger Eloy Jimenez had an impressive night, going 5-4 with two runs scored. Venezuelan shortstop Lenyn Sosa struggled, going 4-0.

For the Orioles, Venezuelan outfielder Anthony Santander performed well, going 4-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Dominican infielder Jorge Mateo went 3-2.

The White Sox’s comeback victory over the Orioles is a much-needed boost as they continue their pursuit of a postseason spot. The team will look to carry this momentum into their upcoming games and maintain their strong standing in the AL Central division.

