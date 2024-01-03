Chicago White Sox SAID YES to Edgar Quero for FEPCUBE

Chicago White Sox Player Edgar Quero Receives Authorization to Join FEPCUBE

The end of 2023 saw the official list of players called up and who said yes to the team made public by FEPCUBE. Among the teams authorizing their players to participate is MLB’s Chicago White Sox.

The participation of MLB players in this event has generated a lot of excitement and anticipation among Cuban baseball fans, who hope to see players of proven quality representing them in Colombia.

The Cuban prospect catcher Edgar Quero, just 20 years old, has received authorization from Chicago to attend the appointment. Quero is classified as the number three prospect in the White Sox according to MLB Pipeline.

Quero, affiliated with Birmingham Barons, the Double-A branch of the Chicago White Sox, had a successful season with 94 hits in 368 at-bats, batting .255. He also had 17 doubles, six home runs, and 57 runs batted in, with his OPS at .731 and OBP at .380.

Signed in the international period of 2021 for a bonus of $200,000 with the Los Angeles Angels, Quero has shown excellent performance throughout his career. It is expected that 2024 will be the year of his rise to the Big Tent and Chicago will call him to its main team.

The announcement of Quero’s authorization to play with FEPCUBE is important news, and it is anticipated that more MLB teams will join in saying yes to the players of their franchises who wish to participate in the Colombian Intercontinental Series. The official announcement was made through the Red Social X de FEPCUBE, confirming the approval of Quero’s presence on the roster for the tournament in Barranquilla, Colombia.