‘Chicharito’ Hernández said ‘yes’ to Chivas

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández Set to Return to Chivas in Liga MX

After becoming a free agent following the end of his contract with the LA Galaxy, Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has reportedly given the green light to negotiations for his return to Mexican soccer with Chivas. According to sources, the Mexican striker has agreed to Amaury Vergara, owner of the Guadalajara club, that he is willing to return to the Liga MX with the club that debuted him.

This decision comes after Hernández received offers from clubs in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, but ultimately, none of them captured his interest as much as the opportunity to rejoin Chivas. It is reported that Chivas made a significant effort to secure Hernández as one of the club’s attacking options, in a bid to increase competitiveness in the area.

Hernández initially trained with Chivas and made his debut in 2006, playing a crucial role in the team’s success as they clinched the Apertura championship by defeating Toluca in the final. He subsequently joined Manchester United, where he enjoyed a successful spell, winning titles including the English league and the Community Shield.

The journey continued with stints at Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, and Sevilla, before eventually landing at the LA Galaxy in 2020. Now, it appears that ‘Chicharito’ Hernández is ready to return to his roots and make a comeback in the Liga MX with Chivas.

Stay tuned for further updates as negotiations progress between Hernández and Chivas, as the football world eagerly anticipates his potential return to the Mexican league.

