I Chickpeas are among the most popular and versatile legumes: there are different variations and in addition to being rich in nutrients, which help preserve our health, they have excellent properties that make them a main ingredient in the kitchen and an ally for beauty treatments. According to the nutrition experts at Nutrienda, chickpeas are an excellent source of nutrients including protein, carbohydrates, fiber, iron, calcium and magnesiumcontain essential fatty acids and are rich in antioxidants.

Chickpeas, 5 reasons why they are good for health and beauty

Their excellent health properties and versatility in the kitchen are so well known that May 13 has been declared International Hummus Day, one of the most famous dishes that uses chickpeas as the main ingredient. Here you are what you need to know about this legume.

1. Origin of chickpeas

Research has shown that the first chickpeas were grown in Turkey and from there they spread to the Mediterranean basin, Asia and Africa. Remains of this legume have been found in archaeological sites dating back to 7000 BC

Historians believe that chickpeas were an important part of the diet in ancient Egypt, Greece and Rome. In addition to being named in the Bible, the Greek philosopher Plato already spoke of their qualities.

In Italy they were a staple food during the Middle Ages, an important ingredient in the peasant diet because they were very easy to store and cook. Chickpeas today are grown all over the world, from Europe to South America, passing through the Middle East.

2. Properties and disease prevention

Chickpeas possess excellent nutritious properties and contain beneficial components for healthamong which:

Protein

Chickpeas have a high protein content of vegetable origin, ideal for vegan and vegetarian diets and for maintaining and increasing muscle mass

Fibre

They contain many fibers, substances that help to preserve intestinal regularity, prevent constipation, reduce cholesterol and keep blood sugar levels under control.

Vitamins and minerals

They contain iron, calcium, magnesium and vitamins of the B complex.

Antioxidants

Chickpeas contain antioxidants such as vitamin E, which helps protect cells from oxidative damage.

Essential fatty acids

Although in small quantities, chickpeas contain essential fatty acids, which are important for heart and brain health.

Chickpeas are the ideal food to include in our diet and for those who want to follow a healthy lifestyle, because they help prevent some diseases, including:

Diabetes

The fiber, slow-absorbing carbohydrates and protein in chickpeas can help keep blood sugar levels in check and prevent blood sugar spikes.

Cardiovascular diseases

Chickpeas are a beneficial food for our cardiovascular health, they have a high content of fibre, magnesium and potassium, a mineral that helps maintain blood pressure; they also contain antioxidants and are free of saturated fat.

Anemia

Being rich in iron, a mineral that favors the production of red blood cells and hemoglobin, chickpeas help prevent anemia.

3. Varieties and recipes with chickpeas

There are several varieties of chickpeas, including white, black, and green chickpeas. White chickpeas are the most common variety and are characterized by a delicate and creamy texture, while black chickpeas have a firmer texture and are smaller; green chickpeas are larger and have a more delicate taste.

Thanks to their properties, versatility and excellent taste, chickpeas can be used for the preparation of many dishes such as salads, soups and stews, they are the main ingredient in the cuisine of many countries. These are some of the main dishes that we can prepare with chickpeas:

Hummus

One of the most popular dishes around the world, it is a chickpea paste that is usually used as a dip or as a topping for sandwiches, as a healthy alternative to mayonnaise.

Falafel

They are fried balls of chickpeas and spices that are served with pita bread, vegetables and usually with tahini sauce.

Cooked

A typical Spanish dish, it is a stew made with chickpeas, broth, meat, chorizo, potatoes, carrots, cabbage and other ingredients.

Chana Masala

A vegetarian dish of Indian origin based on chickpeas, tomatoes, spices and onion.

Chickpeas Salad

This salad can admit the incorporation of many ingredients including vegetables, aromatic herbs and seasonings according to taste.

Chickpea soup

Besides chickpeas this soup can contain spices and vegetables, among other ingredients.

Chickpea curry

An Indian dish made from chickpeas cooked in a sauce of tomatoes, curry and other spices and herbs.

Chickpea soup

A dish made with chickpeas, pasta and vegetables.

Stewed chickpeas

Stew prepared with chickpeas, onion, garlic, rosemary and tomato puree.

4. You use chickpeas in beauty treatments

Chickpeas are a very useful ingredient in treatments to tone and make the skin softer. We can use chickpeas for exfoliating treatments: we mix the chickpea flour with the water and create a paste to rub on the skin to eliminate dead cells. Furthermore, chickpeas can be used in face masks, to hydrate and nourish the skin.

Chickpeas can help fight acne thanks to zinc, a mineral that can help reduce inflammation and redness: simply apply a chickpea paste directly to the affected areas to reduce the size of pimples and reduce inflammation.

5. Curiosities about chickpeas and hummus

As a widely consumed food around the world for thousands of years, chickpeas are associated with countless beliefs. In ancient Persia, for example, they were attributed to chickpeas aphrodisiac properties: in fact during weddings chickpeas were served to the spouses with honey, to increase passion and fertility.

In some countries of Africa chickpeas come roasted and used as a coffee substitutewhile in Ayurvedic medicine they are used to treat certain health problems such as arthritis and diabetes.

source and photo To be nourished

