Chiellini: Bale is a great player and will not regret leaving Juventus

Live it, July 31. Italian defender Chiellini chose to join the American Major League team Los Angeles FC this summer after his contract with Juventus expired, and the Welsh star Bell, whose contract with Real Madrid expired, is also today. In the summer, he joined Los Angeles FC, and the two have now become teammates. In an interview with the Spanish media “Aspen”, Chiellini also talked about this new teammate who was an old opponent with him.

“You can tell I’m very happy, right?” Chiellini kept smiling in the face of the “Aspen” reporter. The central defender, who was unsatisfactory at Juventus last season due to injury, is in Los Angeles. became a hero. In the stands at Bank Stadium in California, many fans can be seen wearing his jersey, which is unusual for a central defender.

After his LA FC debut, fans sang his name as Chiellini chatted with the Juventus players who came to visit him in the stands in front of the stadium. “In a very familiar environment, I like the vibe,” he explained. When asked about being teammates with Bale, Chiellini said: “Of course I also like to be teammates with him, we are very happy here, it’s different from our respective lives in Italy and Spain, but very It’s funny, the environment like this helps your psyche a lot.”

Bell’s joining is not only a media exposure boost, but also a competitive boost for Los Angeles FC. As for whether Bell’s joining means the best football player in the MLS is coming, Chiellini said with a smile: “I hope so! He’s a great player, but in the end this team is without us. It doesn’t matter if Gareth is the best player or not, as long as we win, we’re on the right track.”

As for Juventus, who left this summer, Chiellini assured that he would not miss the Bianconeri: “No, I have made the best decision, I have made the right choice because it is time to leave Juventus. I can also say I’m leaving with a high standard. Of course, I won’t miss their game, I’ll watch my teammates because it’s going to be a great game and it’s going to be A great show.”

