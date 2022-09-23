Unfortunately, at the World Cup, the Three Lions will not have to fear the Azzurri. And perhaps for this very reason the Times has the … tranquility of interviewing Chiello. And to ask him something about his departmental colleagues at Southgate’s disposal …

When it comes to defenders, few in the world can do it like Giorgio Chiellini. The former captain of Juventus and the national team has been one of the best around for over a decade and everyone remembers him well. Especially the English, who certainly still have in their eyes his mischievous but providential withholding on Saka in the final of the 2020 European Championships, which ended with King George raising the cup. Unfortunately, at the World Cup, the Three Lions will not have to fear the Azzurri. And perhaps for this very reason the Times has the … tranquility to interview Chiello. And to ask him something about his departmental colleagues at Southgate’s disposal.

Starting with the most criticized of all, Harry Maguire. But he receives positive words from Chiellini. “I’m sorry for Maguire’s situation because he is a good player. At Manchester United they ask too much. Just because they paid him almost 90 million euros must he be the best in the world in every game? That’s not fair. The market value depends. from several aspects that cannot be controlled. It is not his fault. He and Stones are a good couple. Okay, Maguire may not be Rio Ferdinand, but he is good enough. And this situation does not help him to give his best with England . If you want to win the World Cup you can’t do it if you have problems with key players. And Maguire is one of the key players in the national team. “ See also Watching the tide on the tide丨A major symbol of the Winter Olympics_Guangming.com

In defense, England also has a Milan player, who Chiellini seems to like very much. “Tomori surprised me because I saw him at Chelsea and I didn’t think he could be so strong in the box and so focused for 90 million. He was one of the keys to Milan’s victory last year.” But the best compliments are reserved for a perhaps unexpected player: who is King George’s favorite English player? One of those little talked about. “I love Kyle Walker, he is an incredible player. I don’t know how he can be so fast and so strong. I think he can also run 100 meters against a jaguar, it’s something fantastic.” And if Chiellini says so, it is to be trusted …

