The rainbow flags parade along the perimeter of the Bank, an affectionate name for the Los Angeles field baptized by a wealthy sponsor. In these parts, inside the Mls (Major League Soccer) football, entertainment and money travel in sandwiches: in layers filled with sports. Once, soccer only ran after NBA style, football and right here, in the city of fallen angels to earth, it found a way.

Once it was the Galaxy, the most successful franchise, the one that started importing champions, that bought Beckham, that spread the word and the interest. Now they are in crisis, they lose, they are even challenged and it is not easy with the fans who do not stop looking for the kiss-camera even when they take a goal. But the annoyance rises because the rivalry grows and the Los Angeles of Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale is the proof. Once small and alternative, now set to win, a sign that the competition is increasing and the booked World Cups, those hosted by the USA-Canada and Mexico in 2026, are upping the ante. The Hollywood mega agencies invest: the CAA merged with the ICM to have its players as a dowry and we are talking about a giant that represents Spielberg and Hanks and also wanted Cristiano Ronaldo. To bring it here. Soon.

Chiellini lives his winning debut against Seattle (2-1) in his home stadium as a child and enthusiasm conquers the public, ready to consider him a captain even if he does not wear the armband. Adopting is a must, among the owners there is not an American, among the 16 who enter with Seattle only Hollingshead was born in the USA, the rest is South America, Africa, flashes of Europe with a Giorgio of Italy ready to move in the new Beverly Hills home. Once replaced, he remains on the bench to support his teammates. Like him he was a must at Juve and as he teaches here, while he sows tradition.

Debut at Bank America Stadium with half of Juve in the places of honor on the sidelines. A tailor-made match.

“Crazy, old friends and new friends: if I had had to draw it, it wouldn’t have come out like this. The evening overwhelmed me, excited me and I tried to score, I almost succeeded. The bianconeri boys told me they would enter the field. Think what a bedlam, all mixed up. I didn’t make it. ‘

An evening as a bridge between one life and another?

“Mixed feelings. At 38 I have to manage myself, I can no longer think of being on the pitch every minute. My story as a player with Juve was over, I gave everything I had, but I discovered that I still have strength for a new adventure. I still want to train every day ».

Don’t you feel in exile?

«Far from it. Now that I am here, I know that the intuition was right: I can show the world how much and how football is growing here ».

How much does it grow?

«It makes no sense to look at the differences with Italy, we are experiencing tactical football that does not exist in the United States. There are constant changes of front, wide defenses. But we are talking about a very physical approach and you have to respect the setting. If you think everything is easy because you come from Europe then you are done. I make a prediction: this stadium has 25,000 seats, in 5 years it will not be enough ».

Do you think soccer will become seriously popular?

“Development is constant, we are talking about important investments, it is likely that at some point the MLS will have to give other rules, studied on this sport and not borrowed from others”.

How does California live?

«For now I adapt, curious, I learn. Del Piero gave me a hand and finally my family arrives next week. Without it it is impossible to feel at home, fortunately, in the days when Juve was based in Los Angeles, I was with my brothers. They wanted me to enjoy them. I already missed them. ‘

How did you find them?

“Motivated, invigorated, there are new faces and you feel the vibration of change. Good. My departure also served this purpose and rightly so. I see them concentrated and renewed ».

Season predictions?

“Imagine the year will be long and difficult, but this Juve is well equipped and I see the right reasons”.

Here they love McKennie.

«An idol yes. And how could it be otherwise, he is fantastic, crazy and a perfect number 8. In a year, however, he has changed a lot, he has figured out how to take care of his body. He is 24 years old, he runs like few others, he attacks spaces, he still has to grow but he certainly possesses the “easy touch”, the easy touch. The longer he stays at Juve, the more he will improve ».

Did you taste the pizza with the ranch topping he recommended?

“No. In Italy I would never have succeeded, I told him “if I don’t eat healthy, I don’t play”, but here I can maybe try it ».

Do you dream of a shotgun? Los Angeles, now leading the Western Conference, which wins the MLS Cup and Juventus champion of Italy?

«We can divide the cheering: here the playoff final is November 5th, up to there they support us, then we follow them. Relay race. Even if for me it is us on both fronts ». –

