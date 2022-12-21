While waiting for the preliminary hearing to be fixed by the investigating judge, which in any case will not be before February (the date will be revealed between Christmas and New Year’s), the Prisma investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office into Juventus’ accounts continues to be talked about. Among the documents of the investigation, conducted by the prosecutors Ciro Santoriello, Mario Bendoni and by the deputy Marco Gianoglio, emerges the complete content of the testimony of Giorgio Chiellini, heard by the magistrates on 4 April.