Chiellini: ‘Juve’s penalty has affected the championship’

The former captain spoke to Sky Sport regarding the -15 points inflicted and then canceled on Juventus: “An unexpected penalty, anything can still happen. It’s a championship that has little to regulate except the Scudetto of Napoli and the last place of Sampdoria: all the positions in between are inevitably conditioned”. Then a judgment on the season of Allegri’s team: “Max exalts himself in difficulties, the Europa League final would be a great achievement in the midst of all these difficulties”

“These have been difficult months: I never expected this penalty in January and I never expected it to be lifted and now, three days from the end, we are still waiting for the judgements”. Giorgio Chiellini talk back to Sky Sport and addresses the issue of the penalty in the standings which first removed and then returned the 15 points to the Juventus, in the context of a story that has not yet ended and which according to the defender has conditioned the whole championship: “Personally, I have lived it like millions of Juventus fans – Chiellini’s words – With a sense of pride, belonging and innocence. There’s a process going on, I honestly think anything can still happen. It’s hard to find a logical connection between so many things. Unfortunately not for Juventus but for all the teams that play for the Champions League and for other goals, it becomes a championship that has little to regulate except for the Napoli championship and last place for Sampdoria. All positions in between are inevitably conditioned. No one would have expected these changes in the middle of the championship. I hope everything will be resolved in the best way but it would have been more important to resolve it sooner or later, so it made it difficult for everyone, not just for Juve, to better prepare their goals and matches”. See also Juve, the 10 goals conceded in three games after eight clean sheets: what happened

Chiellini: “Wage maneuver? We just wanted to make a nice gesture” The defender also spoke about the so-called salary maneuver: “I was surprised that we were brought up by some people – he continues Chiellini– And surprised that so many had put it as a possibility that there were disqualifications or referrals for us. There’s a process going on, I have opinions and ideas that I don’t need to say, I can’t talk about them until the end. In the future it will be a pleasure to clarify, on our part in this maneuver there was only a good gesture in a moment of great difficulty in the world. A positive gesture towards the company, the employers and many colleagues who we have ensured will continue to maintain their salaries. We were all calm and quite surprised to be called into question when there was talk of possible referrals or disqualifications.”

Chiellini applauds Max: “The Europa League final would be a great achievement” There was no lack of judgment on the season from his former team-mates: “They were good, during the whole week you can’t think only of the pitch, you have to be able to isolate yourself, especially in a situation that lasts a long time, like when it comes to clubs in economic difficulty as it was this year for Sampdoria. The team suffers. Max (Allegri, ed) in difficulties he manages to exalt himself much more than in a calm and flat situation, he has been able to get the most out of the players and even earlier from the men. They managed to reunite the environment and clearly tomorrow’s match (against Sevilla, ed) means a lot. it is anything but obvious to play in a Europa League final. It would be a great achievement in the midst of all these difficulties. They came close to the Coppa Italia final thanks to Inter but also due to a pinch of bad luck because the penalty in the 90th minute and what happened after conditioned them. Getting to the Champions League, the team is now second, with the hope of all Italians that we can see Juve and Roma in the Europa League final. After a very difficult start to the season with all those problems outside, I think it was a great second round for Juventus. I shared the dressing room with many of them, it surprises me relatively because they are people with values”. See also Shakhtar Donetsk, friendlies tour begins. De Zerbi: "We do it for the players" - Sport

