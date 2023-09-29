Chiellini’s rude gesture, he throws a ball at the opponent and almost causes a brawl – Corriere TV

Giorgio Chiellini was the protagonist of a rude gesture during the Campeones Cup final between Los Angeles and Tigres, which the Mexicans later won 4-2 on penalties. The referee had awarded a free kick to Los Angeles who beat the former Juventus player, who was playing as a starter. Chiellini found himself facing Cordova who was trying not to let him take the free kick. At that point Chiellini pushed him and then kicked the ball at him, triggering a reaction from Cordova’s teammates. There was a real brawl on the pitch.

