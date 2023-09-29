Home » Chiellini’s rude gesture, he throws a ball at the opponent and almost causes a brawl – Corriere TV
Sports

Chiellini’s rude gesture, he throws a ball at the opponent and almost causes a brawl – Corriere TV

by admin
Chiellini’s rude gesture, he throws a ball at the opponent and almost causes a brawl – Corriere TV

Giorgio Chiellini was the protagonist of a rude gesture during the Campeones Cup final between Los Angeles and Tigres, which the Mexicans later won 4-2 on penalties. The referee had awarded a free kick to Los Angeles who beat the former Juventus player, who was playing as a starter. Chiellini found himself facing Cordova who was trying not to let him take the free kick. At that point Chiellini pushed him and then kicked the ball at him, triggering a reaction from Cordova’s teammates. There was a real brawl on the pitch.

September 28, 2023 – Updated September 28, 2023, 5:39 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  What remains of Bakhmut, the video of the Russian drone flying over the destroyed city - Corriere TV

You may also like

Qin Haiyang Clinches Fourth Gold Medal at Hangzhou...

Gymnastics: Höck attacks at the World Championships in...

A Wild Race for the National League Wild...

Guangxi Athlete Lan Xingyu Clinches Gold Medal in...

Miguel Cabrera: Retiring with a Colossal Legacy in...

Rome disaster and Genoa poker. Fiorentina and Monza...

Integration of Ancient and Modern: The Hangzhou Asian...

the Ryder Cup, a historic competition unlike any...

Injury Blow: Erick Gutiérrez Faces Indefinite Absence from...

Naples, the Osimhen case is just the latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy