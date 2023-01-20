The attacker gave the Bianconeri their first victory of the new corporate era: “We have to raise the bar, we’re already thinking about Atalanta”. Landucci’s analysis, Allegri’s deputy: “Excellent game”

With Napoli it was his first time as a starter, against Monza he returned to scoring after 378 days: Federico Chiesa is now a reborn player, as evidenced by the dynamics of the goal that gave Juve the passage to the cup quarter-finals Italy. The ex viola resisted an insistent charge from Antov, he lengthened his stride penetrating the box into the box like a flooded river, and his right-footed shot left Cragno no chance.

Scored after 378 days — A great goal, crowning an action overwhelming in strength and determination, almost a trademark for him. However, his thoughts start again from the ten months of absence due to the serious injury that stopped him last January: “2022 was a difficult, bad year for me, now I’m thinking about training and getting back in shape. I have to get back in shape, play and put minutes in my legs by playing every three days. I’m putting all my strength into giving a hand to my teammates: I couldn’t do it before, I want to recover”. And the comeback came after the defeat against Napoli: “We played badly at Maradona, we were not very aggressive. Monza played well tonight, but we were concentrated and aggressive, they struggled to shoot. Then we have the champions, but we have to play better.” The immediate future: “As I said, we have to raise the bar, we’re down again and we’re thinking about Atalanta, it will be a fundamental match. Let’s try to bring Juve back to where they deserve, the club will take care of the rest”. See also Australian Open qualifiers, Arnaldi, Darderi and Mager ahead

Landucci speaks — “It’s a shame about the goal conceded, but the important thing was to restart – said Landucci, on the bench in place of the suspended Allegri -. The boys played an excellent game, we’re happy. This is an important goal for us. We had to be more be careful when you conceded a goal, but we’re happy with the next round, that was our goal”. On the changes: “We were perfect, Chiesa came on at the right time. He scored and we won. If you win, you did everything right. Di Maria was still for a few days. But we knew the help they could give us.” On the youngsters: “Fagioli and Miretti have already played several games with us, Iling has also played in various segments. They’re ready. Fagioli and Miretti are perfect for us, they were decisive when there was a lack of experience players. They gave freshness, running and technical quality. They are very ready.”

