Home Sports Chiesa, Marchisio, Grosso and the other sons of art in search of glory in the Juve youth teams
Sports

Chiesa, Marchisio, Grosso and the other sons of art in search of glory in the Juve youth teams

by admin
Chiesa, Marchisio, Grosso and the other sons of art in search of glory in the Juve youth teams

Sons of art. With a heavy surname but often with a similar talent, not necessarily in the same role as those who preceded them. The world of football is full of examples in which children have surpassed their fathers, giving continuity to that family tradition that has been linked for many years to football that counts. Without further pressures: only the result of a path that ultimately rewarded a shared passion, as well as innate abilities. In Juve there are really many examples: Federico Chiesa’s little heirs, forced to postpone the goal of reaching the same Champions League appearances as his father Enrico (15 against 12) after having already hooked him on European goals (6) and focused on assists. (3 against 2). The road to the former Parma’s 380 Serie A chips is still long, but the Juve striker – already at 181 – has the future on his side. Let’s see who all the others are.

© breaking latest news

See also  It's revealed that Icardi agrees to join Juventus in Paris and does not accept rent-and-buy

You may also like

Next Gen Finals, Passaro also qualifies. And the...

here are the new free games (3-10 November)

Butler 17+5+5 Lillard injured and the Heat beat...

Juventus, the Federal Prosecutor asks for the acts...

Nadal trains in Bercy: goal number 1

New Milan stadium: Inter will be sure, with...

Hall on the new stadium: “Optimistic, but San...

Lewandowski from Bayern idol to mocked by his...

Pepito Rossi: “Fiorentina lacks unpredictability. Jovic? Not a...

U20 Men’s Asian Cup draw announced – Xinhua...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy