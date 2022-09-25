Home Sports Chiesa sees the light at the end of the tunnel: Milan is in the sights
Chiesa sees the light at the end of the tunnel: Milan is in the sights

Chiesa sees the light at the end of the tunnel: Milan is in the sights

Nine months after the injury, the Juventus winger could soon join his teammates on the pitch, training partially in a group. With the aim of a very gradual return to football

Federico Chiesa sees the light at the end of the tunnel. It is not yet the time to cheer but he could soon join his teammates on the field, which would mean leaving behind almost nine months of suffering and seeing the closest return. The target is that Milan that for him in recent years has always had a special flavor, for better or for worse.

