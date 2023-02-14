I had already witnessed for Sport People to a match between Fortitudo Bologna and Chieti, it was always Serie A2 and ran for the year 2015-2016. Coincidentally, also that year the red and white hosts won just as it will happen on this occasion.

Starting from the beginning, excellent glance at Sandro Leombroni Tricalle Altarpiece of Chieti, almost 2,500 tickets were sold at the box office. A great exploit. On the other hand, this type of competition always offers a certain attraction.

The entrance into the sector by the guests, about sixty gathered behind the historic banner, was impressive Fossacompact throughout the four quarters in support of Effe, despite the score always seeing them chasing.

Waving of a beautiful flag (Here are the lions), lots of clapping and even a decent scarf in the second half of the match.

In the curve of the clubs there is the presence of some guys who do their best to involve the whole building, highlighting themselves with choirs and waving of flags, obviously I wouldn’t speak of a real ultras group but the commitment is there. I register a constant cheering from them, accompanied by the drum and some successful clapping: certainly an improvement compared to when I saw them last time.

For the record (an event probably linked to recent events, especially in reference to the outward journey and the historic twinning of the Fossa with the guys from Roseto), there was no shortage of reciprocal offenses and the exchange of nasty gestures from sector to sector.

In all honesty, both in terms of presence and intensity of support, the guys from Fossa I have seen them on better occasions. But it’s really hard to blame them considering the really rough and up-and-down last few years, not least last year’s relegation. Better times will come, they’ve already amply demonstrated that they deserve them and I’m certainly not indebted to fate or to the gods of cheering or the ball in wedges.

MS